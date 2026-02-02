ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Allegedly Raped And Blackmailed By Youth In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A minor girl studying was allegedly raped by a youth in the Shahpura area of Bhopal. Police said the accused had lured her into a relationship and exploited her.

The accused (name withheld) allegedly took the girl to a secluded area in a car and sexually assaulted her, according to the police report. He also recorded an obscene video of the victim during the assault.

Koh-e-Fiza Police Station Thana In-charge SHO Krishna Gopal Shukla said the accused youth frequently visited the school to meet a friend of the victim.

“Through his friend, he established contact with the victim and gradually lured her into a relationship by offering various promises,” Shukla said. “The accused had promised to marry the girl to silence her during the assault. Later, he demanded Rs 1 lakh from her, threatening to make the video public if she did not comply,” he said.