Minor Girl Allegedly Raped And Blackmailed By Youth In Madhya Pradesh
Police said that the accused also demanded Rs 1 lakh from the victim, threatening to make the obscene video public.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Bhopal: A minor girl studying was allegedly raped by a youth in the Shahpura area of Bhopal. Police said the accused had lured her into a relationship and exploited her.
The accused (name withheld) allegedly took the girl to a secluded area in a car and sexually assaulted her, according to the police report. He also recorded an obscene video of the victim during the assault.
Koh-e-Fiza Police Station Thana In-charge SHO Krishna Gopal Shukla said the accused youth frequently visited the school to meet a friend of the victim.
“Through his friend, he established contact with the victim and gradually lured her into a relationship by offering various promises,” Shukla said. “The accused had promised to marry the girl to silence her during the assault. Later, he demanded Rs 1 lakh from her, threatening to make the video public if she did not comply,” he said.
Amidst the fear of humiliation, the girl managed to arrange Rs 40,000 and paid it to the accused. However, he continued to threaten her for more money and further physical relations.
“Distressed by the increasing demands, the girl confided in her mother, who then informed her husband. The family subsequently filed a complaint at the Koh-e-Fiza police station,” police said.
Following the incident, several right-wing organisations gathered outside the police station, raising slogans and demanding swift action. Police assured the protesters that a thorough investigation is underway and the accused has been arrested.
