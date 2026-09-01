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Minor Girl Allegedly Drugged, Repeatedly Raped By Friends In Punjab's Ludhiana; Case Registered

A Zero FIR was first registered in Maharashtra and later transferred to the police in Ludhiana as per an official.

A view of the Ludhiana Police vehicle
A view of the Ludhiana Police vehicle (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Ludhiana: A 13-year-old girl has been repeatedly raped after being allegedly drugged by her friends in Punjab's Ludhiana. Ludhiana Police have registered a case into the matter after a Zero FIR was lodged by the Maharashtra Police.

In a video statement on the Ludhiana Police's official X handle, ACP Jatinder Pal Singh said that a case has been registered under the POCSO Act at the PAU Police Station after the Maharashtra Police transferred the Zero FIR to them.

A view of the PAU Police Station in Ludhiana
A view of the PAU Police Station in Ludhiana (ETV Bharat)

“Maharashtra Police has filed a zero-number FIR regarding a case of forced relations with a girl in Ludhiana and sent it to Ludhiana, based on which Ludhiana Police has registered FIR number 167 at PAU police station and initiated the investigation of this case,” Singh said. He said that Teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and the accused will be arrested at the earliest and legal action will be taken against him.

In her complaint, the girl's mother said she used to go to work due to which her daughter often stayed alone at home. She said that some of her friends used to call her to Rishi Nagar market in Ludhiana where they drugged and raped her repeatedly over a course of time. The girl later revealed her ordeal to her mother prompting her to approach the police.

The victim's mother said that prior to the Zero FIR in Maharashtra, she along with her daughter had also approached the PAU police station, but the police did not take any action.

Read More:

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TAGGED:

LUDHIANA POLICE
PUNJAB POLICE
PUNJAB
RAPE
PUNJAB NEWS

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