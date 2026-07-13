ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girl Allegedly Abducted, Raped And Left Unconscious In Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer: A minor girl was allegedly abducted, raped, and abandoned in an unconscious state in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Monday. The accused allegedly forced the girl into a vehicle, took her to a secluded location, sexually assaulted her and fled from the spot while leaving the girl behind.

The victim was later admitted to a hospital by her family, where she is undergoing treatment. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the hospital, recorded her statement and registered a case at the Women's Police Station.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nitesh Arya said the case was registered on Monday. According to the police, the incident occurred on July 11, when the accused, identified as Mahipal Singh, allegedly forced the minor into his vehicle, took her to a deserted area and raped her during the night before abandoning her there and fleeing.