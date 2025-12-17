Minor Gang Raped In Uttarakhand, Hunt On For Culprits
As per the victim's father, the accused threatened him and his daughter with dire consequences if they took the matter to police.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 7:31 PM IST
Roorkee: A minor girl was allegedly gang raped at Jhabrera in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. While police have initiated a probe based on complaint lodged by the victim's father, no arrests have been made in the case so far.
The victim's father, who works at a sugarcane crushing mill, in his complaint stated that he called out to this daughter after reaching home on December 14. He then searched for his daughter near his home but could not find her.
The complaint further stated that four individuals in a car dropped the victim at her home in the morning of December 14. According to the complaint, the minor was unconscious at the time and was also unwell. As the victim regained consciousness, she narrated her ordeal to her father.
The victim told her father that she had been raped by four men. The complaint stated that the accused threatened the girl and her family of dire consequences if they took up the matter with police. Regardless, the victim's father lodged a police complaint based on which a case was filed.
Jhabrera police station In-charge Inspector Ajay Shah said police have received a complaint and a case has been filed. He said investigation into the matter is on and the culprits will be nabbed soon.
