Minor Gangraped In Gujarat's Surat; Teenager Among Four Held
The accused have been identified as Mitesh Vasava, Akash Chaudhary, and Rahul Vasava, while the fourth accused is a minor.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Surat: A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by four people, including a minor, in the Umarpada police station limits of Gujarat’s Surat district in the early hours of Sunday.
Following the outrage, police arrested three accused people and detained a minor within a few hours based on a complaint. The incident took place some 15 km from the Umarpada Police Station when the victim was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in her village.
“After the wedding concluded, the girl was making her way back home when four individuals followed her and stopped her at a secluded spot and gangraped her,” Surat District Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Gadhiya said.
Police said that after the incident, the girl showed immense courage and confided in her family, who immediately contacted the police.
“Our team, led by SP Rajesh Gadhiya, rushed to the area and initiated an investigation with the utmost diligence. We have identified and held all four individuals involved in this crime,” they said.
The accused have been identified as Mitesh Vasava, Akash Chaudhary, and Rahul Vasava, while the fourth accused is a minor. Preliminary probe investigations revealed that the accused are residents of the same locality and were present at the wedding ceremony as well.
“We have registered a case under stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act in the matter. The provisions carry penalties ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty,” said the SP. “We are seeking the assistance of FSL and medical experts to gather all scientific evidence and ensure that the accused receive the severest possible punishment.”
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