ETV Bharat / state

Minor Gangraped In Gujarat's Surat; Teenager Among Four Held

Surat: A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by four people, including a minor, in the Umarpada police station limits of Gujarat’s Surat district in the early hours of Sunday.

Following the outrage, police arrested three accused people and detained a minor within a few hours based on a complaint. The incident took place some 15 km from the Umarpada Police Station when the victim was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in her village.

“After the wedding concluded, the girl was making her way back home when four individuals followed her and stopped her at a secluded spot and gangraped her,” Surat District Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Gadhiya said.

Police said that after the incident, the girl showed immense courage and confided in her family, who immediately contacted the police.