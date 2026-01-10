Minor 'Gangraped' In Abandoned Factory In West Bengal's Hooghly, 2 Held
A 16-year-old girl went to the factory with a friend, where the accused, along with their associates, sexually assaulted her.
By PTI
Published : January 10, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Kolkata: A girl was allegedly gangraped at an abandoned factory in Hooghly district, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the officer said.
The 16-year-old girl had entered the closed Hindmotor factory premises on Thursday evening with a friend.
"It is alleged that the accused, along with their associates, sexually assaulted the minor inside the premises," the officer said. "Statements of the arrested accused are being recorded, and the case is being investigated from all angles," he said, adding that further investigation is underway.
Police have slapped charges under the POCSO Act in the case, he said. One of the arrested accused has been identified as Dipankar Adhikari, also known as Sonai, reportedly a Trinamool Congress youth leader in the locality, he said.
The other person arrested is the girl's alleged boyfriend, who is also a minor, the officer said.
"We are looking for two more associates of the accused. They are on the run, and search operations are underway to trace them. A Test Identification (TI) parade will be conducted on Saturday as part of the investigation," the officer told PTI.
"We do not know whether any of the arrested accused has any political connection or not," he added.
"The girl is 16.5 years old, while her friend is 17 years old. He has been sent to the Juvenile board. We have received her medical report, and the necessary probe is on," the IPS officer told PTI.
Later, a local Trinamool Congress leader, who identified himself as Nitai Dasgupta, said that the arrested accused was with their party.
"This person, if found guilty, should be punished. I would demand that the party's highest authority remove him from the party," Dasgupta said.
Another party leader in the district, Ajay Shankar, said, "We do not support any such criminal activity. If found guilty, then he must be punished." When contacted, BJP party leader and MLA Agnimitra Paul lashed out at the TMC government and demanded strict action against the culprits.
"This is an unfortunate incident. But we have got used to such criminal activities in Bengal. It's a shame that we are having a woman chief minister and yet the women are not secure here.
"The people of Bengal need an immediate change in the regime, and we are hopeful that once the BJP forms a government after the ensuing elections, the safety and security of the women will definitely be addressed," Paul told PTI when contacted.