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Fire Breaks Out In Shaheed Express Coach In Uttar Pradesh; Passengers Escape Unhurt

Passengers noticed the smoke near the Kotwali railway crossing, before Nagina railway station, and stopped the train by pulling the emergency chain.

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By PTI

Published : October 24, 2026 at 9:01 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Lucknow: A minor fire broke out in a sleeper coach of the Shaheed Express near Nagina in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, triggering panic among passengers, officials said on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident, and the coach suffered minor damage, Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Kumar told PTI.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Friday when smoke and sparks were noticed in the S-6 sleeper coach while the train was travelling from Najibabad to Lucknow. Passengers noticed the smoke near the Kotwali railway crossing, before Nagina railway station, and stopped the train by pulling the emergency chain.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after around 30 minutes, Kumar said. The S-6 coach was completely evacuated as a precautionary measure. The affected coach was replaced with another one at Bareilly, causing the train to remain stationary for around 40 minutes. Railway officials are investigating the incident, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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TAGGED:

UP TRAIN FIRE
FIRE BREAKS OUT IN SHAHEED EXPRESS
SHAHEED EXPRESS COACH FIRE
RAILWAYS

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