Minor Fire Breaks Out At Chennai Airport; No Damage, Say Officials

Chennai: A minor fire broke out at the Chennai International Airport on Tuesday, but there was no damage, officials said. The incident took place at the ticket sales office of Singapore Airlines on the second floor of the departure area. All employees working in the office were immediately evacuated as a precautionary measure, they said.

Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airports Authority of India (AAI) Fire Service, State Fire Services and police rushed to the spot and normalised the situation. Two additional fire engines were also brought in from Tambaram and Velachery as a precaution.