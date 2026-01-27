Minor Fire Breaks Out At Chennai Airport; No Damage, Say Officials
A small fire in a Singapore Airlines office at Chennai International Airport was quickly brought under control with no casualties or disruption to air traffic.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Chennai: A minor fire broke out at the Chennai International Airport on Tuesday, but there was no damage, officials said. The incident took place at the ticket sales office of Singapore Airlines on the second floor of the departure area. All employees working in the office were immediately evacuated as a precautionary measure, they said.
Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airports Authority of India (AAI) Fire Service, State Fire Services and police rushed to the spot and normalised the situation. Two additional fire engines were also brought in from Tambaram and Velachery as a precaution.
A minor fire incident occurred at approximately 11:45 hrs in the T2 Departure area near the airline offices, where documents were stored. The Crisis Management Committee took immediate action, and the situation was brought under control by 12:45 hrs.— Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) January 27, 2026
The AAI Fire Service, State… pic.twitter.com/eAiYiBQP7W
Air traffic was not affected, officials added. "A minor fire incident occurred at approximately 11:45 hrs in the T2 Departure area near the airline offices, where documents were stored. The Crisis Management Committee took immediate action, and the situation was brought under control by 12:45 hrs. The AAI Fire Service, State Fire Services, CISF, and Police responded promptly and normalised the situation without any casualty," an official release from the AAI said.
"There has been no impact on flight operations," it added. The Chennai airport police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway. According to the preliminary investigation, police stated that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.
