ETV Bharat / state

Minor Female Student Gang Raped In Moving Car In Bihar; Two Arrested

Aurangabad: A minor female student was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car by three people, held in captivity for six hours and abandoned near her village under the jurisdiction of Kutumba police station in the Aurangabad district of Bihar, police said on Tuesday.

While two of the accused have been arrested, a manhunt has been launched by the police for the third person, police added.

When the victim's family approached the Mali police station to lodge a complaint, they came to know that the crime fell under the jurisdiction of Kutumba police station, where the complaint was lodged and an investigation was initiated.