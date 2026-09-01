Minor Female Student Gang Raped In Moving Car In Bihar; Two Arrested
Preliminary investigation by police revealed the victim was acquainted with one of the accused, who lured her to the spot where two more joined him.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Aurangabad: A minor female student was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car by three people, held in captivity for six hours and abandoned near her village under the jurisdiction of Kutumba police station in the Aurangabad district of Bihar, police said on Tuesday.
While two of the accused have been arrested, a manhunt has been launched by the police for the third person, police added.
When the victim's family approached the Mali police station to lodge a complaint, they came to know that the crime fell under the jurisdiction of Kutumba police station, where the complaint was lodged and an investigation was initiated.
Preliminary police investigation revealed the victim was acquainted with one of the accused, who lured her to a spot in a car, where two more joined in to rape her in turns. The accused executed the crime in a premeditated manner. The victim was held captive for approximately six hours before being dropped off near her village.
"Acting swiftly on the information, the police have arrested two individuals in connection with the matter, while continuous raids are being conducted to apprehend the third accused. All aspects of the case are being investigated thoroughly," SDPO Aditya Kumar said.
The arrested individuals are residents of the Mali police station area, Kumar said, adding that a medical examination of the minor victim has been conducted at Aurangabad Sadar Hospital.
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