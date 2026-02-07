ETV Bharat / state

Minor’s Eggs Illegally Extracted at Prayagraj IVF Centre, Five Arrested

Prayagraj: A serious case of illegal egg extraction involving a minor has come to light at an Indira IVF Centre in Prayagraj, where the girl was falsely shown as a married adult using forged documents. Police are conducting a detailed investigation following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

According to the police, the minor was misrepresented as a married woman, and fake documents including a forged Aadhaar card and a fabricated consent affidavit were prepared to facilitate the illegal medical procedure. Five accused have been arrested in connection with the case: Rinki Hela (32), Palak Hela (19), Kalpana Bharti (26), Seema Bharti (40), and Himanshu Bharti (19).

DCP Ganganagar Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that preliminary interrogation has revealed several shocking details. “Police are now looking for other agents involved in this network, which allegedly lured minors and young women with money to illegally extract eggs,” he said.

The case was registered after the mother of the minor, a resident of the Phaphamau area, approached the police. During the investigation, an organised racket was exposed. The victim worked at a restaurant, where she was allegedly approached by two young women who offered her money to buy a mobile phone.