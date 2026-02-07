Minor’s Eggs Illegally Extracted at Prayagraj IVF Centre, Five Arrested
Published : February 7, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Prayagraj: A serious case of illegal egg extraction involving a minor has come to light at an Indira IVF Centre in Prayagraj, where the girl was falsely shown as a married adult using forged documents. Police are conducting a detailed investigation following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.
According to the police, the minor was misrepresented as a married woman, and fake documents including a forged Aadhaar card and a fabricated consent affidavit were prepared to facilitate the illegal medical procedure. Five accused have been arrested in connection with the case: Rinki Hela (32), Palak Hela (19), Kalpana Bharti (26), Seema Bharti (40), and Himanshu Bharti (19).
DCP Ganganagar Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that preliminary interrogation has revealed several shocking details. “Police are now looking for other agents involved in this network, which allegedly lured minors and young women with money to illegally extract eggs,” he said.
The case was registered after the mother of the minor, a resident of the Phaphamau area, approached the police. During the investigation, an organised racket was exposed. The victim worked at a restaurant, where she was allegedly approached by two young women who offered her money to buy a mobile phone.
She was later introduced to Seema Bharti and her son Himanshu, residents of Cooper Road, who in turn connected her to Kalpana Bharti, a registered agent linked to an IVF centre in Shahganj. Police said Kalpana arranged a fake consent affidavit for the procedure.
Investigators revealed that the accused jointly prepared a forged Aadhaar card and a fake affidavit declaring the minor to be married. Based on these documents, eggs were illegally extracted at the Indira IVF Centre. The minor was allegedly paid Rs 10,000 for the procedure.
Police suspect that similar illegal procedures may have been carried out on other girls as well. Records of the IVF centre are being examined, and past cases are under scrutiny.
Phaphamau police are questioning all the accused. Officials said additional charges related to human trafficking, fraud, and violation of medical regulations may be added as the investigation progresses. Further action will be taken based on the findings, police said.
