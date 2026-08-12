Minor Dies Of 'Chitta' Overdose In Punjab's Mansa, Family Seeks Action Against Drug Dealers
Amrik Singh had a job but got addicted to drugs and overdosed on it on Tuesday.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Mansa: A minor allegedly died due to drug overdone in Punjab's Mansa on Tuesday.
Police said, the deceased, identified as Amrik Singh (16) died of 'Chitta' (a dangerous, synthetic, and highly addictive substance) overdose at Sardulgarh in Mansa district. Amrik is survived by three sisters and both his parents are deceased.
Sonu Kaur, one of the deceased's sisters said Amrik had left home with his friends on Tuesday after which she and her siblings received the news of his death. She sought stringent action against drug traffickers operating in the area. "Amrik had a job and was doing well but we did not realize when he started abusing drugs. We tried to stop him but he did not listen and often went out with his friends to consume 'Chitta'", said Sonu.
A nephew of the deceased said 'Chitta' is sold openly in Sardulgarh. "We demand a ban on the drug," he said. Amrik's aunt said police have arrested those who were with him. "They left him at the hospital and fled," she said.
Yadvinder Singh of Sardulgarh police station stated, "We received information about the death of a young man named Amrik. We have recorded the family's statement and initiated proceedings. A postmortem of the body is being conducted. Further action will be taken based on the findings that emerge."
Punjab, situated in close proximity to Golden Crescent (Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran), is considerably affected by the illicit drug menace. However, Punjab neither produces the plant-based natural substances like opium, cannabis and their derivatives, nor manufactures the precursor chemicals which are processed into synthetic and psychotropic drugs.
The most distinctive feature of the demand for illicit narcotic drugs in Punjab is that it is entirely met from outside the state through a supply network controlled by the local, interstate, and international criminal gangs.
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Two Men Die of Suspected Drug Overdose In Punjab's Mansa; Families Seek Justice