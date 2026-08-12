ETV Bharat / state

Minor Dies Of 'Chitta' Overdose In Punjab's Mansa, Family Seeks Action Against Drug Dealers

Mansa: A minor allegedly died due to drug overdone in Punjab's Mansa on Tuesday.

Police said, the deceased, identified as Amrik Singh (16) died of 'Chitta' (a dangerous, synthetic, and highly addictive substance) overdose at Sardulgarh in Mansa district. Amrik is survived by three sisters and both his parents are deceased.

Sonu Kaur, one of the deceased's sisters said Amrik had left home with his friends on Tuesday after which she and her siblings received the news of his death. She sought stringent action against drug traffickers operating in the area. "Amrik had a job and was doing well but we did not realize when he started abusing drugs. We tried to stop him but he did not listen and often went out with his friends to consume 'Chitta'", said Sonu.

A nephew of the deceased said 'Chitta' is sold openly in Sardulgarh. "We demand a ban on the drug," he said. Amrik's aunt said police have arrested those who were with him. "They left him at the hospital and fled," she said.