ETV Bharat / state

Minor Dies, Four Others Fall Ill After Consuming Fruits In Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara: Five members of a family fell critically ill after consuming fruits at Kupuni village under Pattamundai block in Odisha's Kendrapara district. One of them, a minor, died in Cuttack.

The deceased was identified as 13-year-old Swadhin Senapati. Locals said, five members of Ananta Senapati’s family fell ill after eating watermelon and ripe mangoes along with coconuts. "We felt sick after eating watermelon, ripe mangoes and coconut. We ate the fruits on Friday and the day before and suffered from high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and headache. We took two doses of medicine bought from a nearby medicine shop but as our condition did not improve, we rushed to the hospital on Saturday morning," Ananta said.

Ananta’s sons Baburabahan Senapati and Swadhin Senapati were transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack due to the severity of their condition. However, Swadhin was declared dead by doctors.