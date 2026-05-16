Minor Dies, Four Others Fall Ill After Consuming Fruits In Odisha's Kendrapara
The deceased, a 13-year-old boy, died after being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Kendrapara: Five members of a family fell critically ill after consuming fruits at Kupuni village under Pattamundai block in Odisha's Kendrapara district. One of them, a minor, died in Cuttack.
The deceased was identified as 13-year-old Swadhin Senapati. Locals said, five members of Ananta Senapati’s family fell ill after eating watermelon and ripe mangoes along with coconuts. "We felt sick after eating watermelon, ripe mangoes and coconut. We ate the fruits on Friday and the day before and suffered from high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and headache. We took two doses of medicine bought from a nearby medicine shop but as our condition did not improve, we rushed to the hospital on Saturday morning," Ananta said.
Ananta’s sons Baburabahan Senapati and Swadhin Senapati were transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack due to the severity of their condition. However, Swadhin was declared dead by doctors.
Ambika Prasad Nayak, a doctor at the district headquarters hospital who is treating three members of the family, said the condition of the patients is stable. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the unfortunate incident.
Local health officials have urged villagers to exercise caution while consuming fruits and to seek immediate medical attention if they experience any unusual symptoms.
The administration has also assured a thorough probe into the incident to prevent such occurrences in the future.
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