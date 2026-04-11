ETV Bharat / state

Minor Raped, Dies After Taking Contraceptive Pills In MP's Burhanpur

Burhanpur: A shocking incident has come to light in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a minor girl died on Friday after allegedly taking contraceptive pills.

According to the police, the minor recently befriended a 25-year-old man living in Mominpura. They said that the man took her to a hotel, where he raped her. When the girl became pregnant, the man gave her contraceptive pills, which caused her health to deteriorate, and she died during treatment, said officials.

Family Took Her To Hospital After Unbearable Stomach Pain

According to the Ganpati police station officials, after the girl complained of unbearable stomach pain, and it was discovered she was pregnant, her family admitted her to the district hospital.