Minor Raped, Dies After Taking Contraceptive Pills In MP's Burhanpur
A Burhanpur minor died after being raped and forced to take contraceptive pills by a social media acquaintance. Police have arrested the accused.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Burhanpur: A shocking incident has come to light in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a minor girl died on Friday after allegedly taking contraceptive pills.
According to the police, the minor recently befriended a 25-year-old man living in Mominpura. They said that the man took her to a hotel, where he raped her. When the girl became pregnant, the man gave her contraceptive pills, which caused her health to deteriorate, and she died during treatment, said officials.
Family Took Her To Hospital After Unbearable Stomach Pain
According to the Ganpati police station officials, after the girl complained of unbearable stomach pain, and it was discovered she was pregnant, her family admitted her to the district hospital.
The police have arrested the accused and presented him in court, from where he has been sent to Khandwa jail. According to the police, the accused met the minor through social media.
Ganpati police station in-charge Ganesh Mahale said, "About one and a half months ago, the man took the minor to a hotel near the Tapti bridge, where he raped her. During this time, the girl became pregnant. Later, the man tried to induce an abortion by giving her pills, but she died. The case was transferred from the hospital outpost to the Ganpati police station. The police took immediate action and arrested the accused, Ganesh Chaudhary, from Mominpura. He was presented in a court on various charges, for which he was sent to jail. Action will also be taken against the hotel owner.”
Social Worker Demands Protection For Minors
Social worker Om Azad commented on the incident, saying, "The 17-year-old girl was subjected to cruelty. She endured mental and physical torment and ultimately lost her life. The accused contacted the minor through social media, lured her and then exploited her. We had hoped the girl would survive, but unfortunately, she passed away."
Azad added, "We have been following this entire incident for the past three days. Now, after the girl’s death, the victim’s family is in deep shock. They are devastated. This incident has shaken people, and there is outrage among the public."
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