Minor Couple Elopes From Madhya Pradesh, Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan
The boy, a class 12 student, and the girl, a school dropout, eloped from their homes on Tuesday and were found unconscious on roadside today.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST
Jhalawar: A minor couple, who eloped from Madhya Pradesh a day ago, allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Wednesday, police said.
The couple, hailing from Gaughatpur area of Machalpur police station in Madhya Pradesh, was found unconscious on a roadside in the Kherdanta area of Bhaltha police station in Jhalawar district today. Upon information from locals, a team from Bhaltha police station arrived at the scene and admitted the two to the Jhalawar district hospital, where both died during treatment.
The Bhaltha police have launched an investigation into the matter. Prima facie it seems that the two died by suicide, police said.
Bhaltha Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Singh said, "We received information about a boy and a girl lying unconscious on the Kherdanta road. Our team reached the spot and took them to the Jhalawar hospital by an ambulance. However, both of them died during treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that the boy was a class 12 student and girl had dropped out of school. They were around 17 and 15 years but their exact ages will be confirmed after obtaining their school records".
Singh said their families have been informed and the bodies shifted to the district hospital's mortuary.
Family members said the couple had eloped after a love affair. Police have recorded their statements.
Investigations are currently underway, the SHO said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
