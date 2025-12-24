ETV Bharat / state

Minor Couple Elopes From Madhya Pradesh, Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan

Jhalawar: A minor couple, who eloped from Madhya Pradesh a day ago, allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Wednesday, police said.

The couple, hailing from Gaughatpur area of ​​Machalpur police station in Madhya Pradesh, was found unconscious on a roadside in the Kherdanta area of ​​Bhaltha police station in Jhalawar district today. Upon information from locals, a team from Bhaltha police station arrived at the scene and admitted the two to the Jhalawar district hospital, where both died during treatment.

The Bhaltha police have launched an investigation into the matter. Prima facie it seems that the two died by suicide, police said.

Bhaltha Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Singh said, "We received information about a boy and a girl lying unconscious on the Kherdanta road. Our team reached the spot and took them to the Jhalawar hospital by an ambulance. However, both of them died during treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that the boy was a class 12 student and girl had dropped out of school. They were around 17 and 15 years but their exact ages will be confirmed after obtaining their school records".