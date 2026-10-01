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Minor Child's Maintenance Not Solely Father's Responsibility, Mother Should Also Contribute: Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court ( IANS )

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has ruled that the responsibility for a minor child's maintenance cannot be placed solely on the father, that generally, both parents are required to contribute to the child's upbringing and other expenses, in accordance with their respective incomes and financial capacities.

Justice Lakshmi Kant Shukla made this observation while dismissing a petition filed by a woman and her two minor children. The petition challenged a Family Court order that had directed the father to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 1,500 for each of the two children. Examining the scheme of Section 125 of the CrPC, the High Court noted that a claim for a minor child's maintenance can be made against either the father or the mother; therefore, this statutory obligation cannot be viewed as the father's sole responsibility. The court stated that the burden of maintaining a minor child cannot be imposed exclusively on either the father or the mother. It clarified that when determining maintenance under Section 125, it is essential to consider the financial status and paying capacity of both parents. A mother cannot completely absolve herself of this responsibility, especially if she has a higher income. In this case, the court noted that the woman had made certain statements regarding her own expenses, and that of their children. The record also revealed that she was earning an income from coaching classes. The husband contended that his income was lower than his wife's; he was employed as an instructor in a junior high school, with a reported monthly income of around Rs 9,000.