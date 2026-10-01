Minor Child's Maintenance Not Solely Father's Responsibility, Mother Should Also Contribute: Allahabad High Court
The High Court stated that parents are required to contribute towards their child's upbringing and other expenses in proportion to their income.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has ruled that the responsibility for a minor child's maintenance cannot be placed solely on the father, that generally, both parents are required to contribute to the child's upbringing and other expenses, in accordance with their respective incomes and financial capacities.
Justice Lakshmi Kant Shukla made this observation while dismissing a petition filed by a woman and her two minor children. The petition challenged a Family Court order that had directed the father to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 1,500 for each of the two children.
Examining the scheme of Section 125 of the CrPC, the High Court noted that a claim for a minor child's maintenance can be made against either the father or the mother; therefore, this statutory obligation cannot be viewed as the father's sole responsibility. The court stated that the burden of maintaining a minor child cannot be imposed exclusively on either the father or the mother.
It clarified that when determining maintenance under Section 125, it is essential to consider the financial status and paying capacity of both parents. A mother cannot completely absolve herself of this responsibility, especially if she has a higher income.
In this case, the court noted that the woman had made certain statements regarding her own expenses, and that of their children. The record also revealed that she was earning an income from coaching classes. The husband contended that his income was lower than his wife's; he was employed as an instructor in a junior high school, with a reported monthly income of around Rs 9,000.
Considering the circumstances, the court held that if the mother's income exceeds the father's, she cannot entirely evade her responsibility to contribute towards the children's maintenance and other expenses. The court observed that the responsibility for the upbringing and maintenance of children should generally be shared by both parents, in accordance with their respective financial capacities; it cannot be imposed solely on one of them.
According to the petition filed against the order of the Principal Judge, Family Court, Jaunpur, the Family Court had ordered maintenance of Rs 1,500 per month for each of the two minor children, but had rejected the wife's claim for maintenance. The wife, Archana Rao, contended before the High Court that she had no independent income, and was residing with her father along with their children.
She further argued that the amount fixed for the children was insufficient to meet their basic needs. The husband opposed the petition, citing the wife's own statements and information regarding her work as a private tutor.
Dismissing the revision petition, the High Court held that the mere fact of which parent the children are living with, does not, in itself, determine that the entire financial responsibility for the children should be placed on that parent, or the other.
The court emphasised the necessity of considering socio-economic circumstances and the financial capacity of both parents. Finding no grounds to interfere with the Family Court's order under these circumstances, the court dismissed the wife's criminal revision petition.
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