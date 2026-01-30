Six Held After Minor Buried Neck Deep In Sand In Odisha's Rayagada
The incident came to light after the child's family saw the video and approached the police, leading to multiple arrests.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Rayagada: The statement of a minor, who was allegedly buried neck deep in sand in Odisha’s Rayagada district, was recorded in Gunupur court on Thursday, police said. Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which came to light after a disturbing video went viral on social media.
The statement was recorded under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Three of the six accused are minors and have been produced before a juvenile court, officials said.
According to Gunupur police, the incident took place on Sunday evening (January 25), in the banks of the Sananadi area of Meringi village. The minor, who was staying at his mother’s house in the village, was allegedly buried up to his neck in sand after he refused to collect sand for the accused, who had gone to the river with tractors.
The victim's father alleged that one of the accused recorded the incident on a mobile phone while his child was crying in fear. "The accused also threatened the minor to bury him again if he informed anyone about the incident,” the victim’s father alleged. He further informed that a few hours later, the accused removed the minor from the sand pit.
The victim’s parents lodged a complaint at the Gunupur police station on January 26 after seeing the video online. The minor, who lives in Khilapadar in Padmapur block, returned home at around 10 PM on the day of the incident, the family said. Rayagada Superintendent of Police Swati S. Kumar was contacted for comment, but did not respond.
