Six Held After Minor Buried Neck Deep In Sand In Odisha's Rayagada

Rayagada: The statement of a minor, who was allegedly buried neck deep in sand in Odisha’s Rayagada district, was recorded in Gunupur court on Thursday, police said. Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which came to light after a disturbing video went viral on social media.

The statement was recorded under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Three of the six accused are minors and have been produced before a juvenile court, officials said.

According to Gunupur police, the incident took place on Sunday evening (January 25), in the banks of the Sananadi area of Meringi village. The minor, who was staying at his mother’s house in the village, was allegedly buried up to his neck in sand after he refused to collect sand for the accused, who had gone to the river with tractors.