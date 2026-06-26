ETV Bharat / state

Minor Boy Held For Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend, Burying Body In Sand In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

Mahasamund: Police in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district have solved the murder of a young woman whose body was found buried in sand near a stream in the Khallari police station area on June 22. A minor boy, who was reportedly in a relationship with the victim, has been detained in connection with the case, officials said on Friday.

According to Khallari police, the victim's body was found partially buried in sand near the Tedi Nala in Ramkheda Jhara after villagers alerted police. A forensic team reached the spot and recovered a purse, slippers, and clumps of hair near the body. The deceased had suffered severe head injuries.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the woman died due to heavy bleeding caused by repeated blows to the head with a heavy object. During the investigation, police identified the victim as a resident of Jhara village and began examining her personal contacts and relationships.

Police said the victim had been friends with the minor accused for a long time and wanted to marry him, which had reportedly led to frequent disputes between the two.

Investigators found that on the day of the incident, the minor called the woman to meet him near the stream. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Pratibha Pandey, the boy allegedly told the woman that he had brought a gift for her and asked her to close her eyes before handing it over.