ETV Bharat / state

Minor Boy, Girl Harassed On Way From Tuition In Bihar, Videos Go Viral, FIR Filed

Jamui: Bihar Police have launched an investigation after two viral videos showed a group of men allegedly harassing a boy and a girl travelling on a scooter in Jamui district.

The videos, whose authenticity have not been independently verified by ETV Bharat, have raised concerns over women's safety and security arrangements in public places.

The videos show the young students surrounded by a group with one of the men holding the victim's collar and pulling him away. The girl is seen running away while a man follows, trying to grab her arm. Her friend runs forward, trying to help her. They run towards their scooter but the men chase them.

After the two get on their two-wheeler, an argument breaks out with the group, and the latter again tries to grab her hand. One of the video ends showing the girl pleading before the group.

However, the reason behind the confrontation has not been revealed.