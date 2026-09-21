Minor Boy, Girl Harassed On Way From Tuition In Bihar, Videos Go Viral, FIR Filed
Police said the victims are class 10 students who were returning home from their tuition classes on a two-wheeler, reports Rajesh.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Jamui: Bihar Police have launched an investigation after two viral videos showed a group of men allegedly harassing a boy and a girl travelling on a scooter in Jamui district.
The videos, whose authenticity have not been independently verified by ETV Bharat, have raised concerns over women's safety and security arrangements in public places.
The videos show the young students surrounded by a group with one of the men holding the victim's collar and pulling him away. The girl is seen running away while a man follows, trying to grab her arm. Her friend runs forward, trying to help her. They run towards their scooter but the men chase them.
After the two get on their two-wheeler, an argument breaks out with the group, and the latter again tries to grab her hand. One of the video ends showing the girl pleading before the group.
However, the reason behind the confrontation has not been revealed.
Jamui District Magistrate (DM) Naveen said the incident occurred on the evening of September 19 within the jurisdiction of Jamui Sadar police station. According to him, the police did not receive any complaint regarding the incident. Later, acting on the content available on social media, the police initiated an investigation, identified the victims, and registered an FIR, the DM said adding that action is being taken against the perpetrators.
"The police conducted an investigation, identified the victims, and registered an FIR. Also, the culprits have been identified, and action is being taken against them," Naveen said.
According to preliminary information, both are class 10 students and residents of Jamui town. They were returning from Madwa Pahar after attending coaching classes on a scooter when they were stopped by some youths who subjected them to harassment. It is reported that two videos of the incident were recorded during that time, police said.
One video is one minute and two seconds duration while the other is around 35 seconds. After the videos went online, social media users demanded action against those involved.
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