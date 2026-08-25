Minor Boy Dies After Swallowing Balloon While Playing In Tirupattur
The balloon got stuck in Sathya's throat, causing him to suffocate and subsequently faint a few minutes before his parents reached home in the evening.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Tirupattur: A six-year-old boy died after accidentally swallowing a balloon while playing in the Bachur area near Natrampalli in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district, police said.
Somnath, the deceased, was the son of Kumar and Sathya, who are engaged in the textile business. The couple has five children. On Monday, the couple went to attend to the business as usual, leaving Somnath with his parents.
When Somnath was playing with a balloon that was bought by his parents on Sunday evening from a fair, he swallowed it accidentally.
The balloon got stuck in his throat, causing him to suffocate and subsequently faint a few minutes before his parents reached home in the evening.
They rushed Sathya to the Natrampalli Government Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead after removing the balloon from his throat.
The scene of the parents and relatives crying and crying when they saw the boy's body in the hospital left the onlookers in shock.
Upon learning about the tragic incident, personnel from the Natrampally police station went to the hospital, took custody of the minor boy's body and sent it to the Krishnagiri Government Hospital for a post-mortem.
An official of the Natrampally police station said that a case has been registered and a thorough investigation has been launched into the tragic incident.
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