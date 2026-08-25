ETV Bharat / state

Minor Boy Dies After Swallowing Balloon While Playing In Tirupattur

Tirupattur: A six-year-old boy died after accidentally swallowing a balloon while playing in the Bachur area near Natrampalli in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district, police said.

Somnath, the deceased, was the son of Kumar and Sathya, who are engaged in the textile business. The couple has five children. On Monday, the couple went to attend to the business as usual, leaving Somnath with his parents.

When Somnath was playing with a balloon that was bought by his parents on Sunday evening from a fair, he swallowed it accidentally.

The balloon got stuck in his throat, causing him to suffocate and subsequently faint a few minutes before his parents reached home in the evening.