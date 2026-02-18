ETV Bharat / state

Delhi SUV Accident: Minor Accused Granted Bail For Board Exams In Dwarka Fatal Crash Case

New Delhi: The accused in the fatal crash case in Delhi's Dwarka has been granted interim bail to appear for his ongoing board examinations. The probe into the February 3 accident continues. The accused was detained after a speeding Scorpio SUV, allegedly driven while making a social media reel, rammed into a motorcycle and killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra.

The crash happened near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka. The post-mortem report found that Sahil died instantly due to multiple skull fractures and severe internal injuries.

During questioning, the accused said he was 19. His father later provided documents proving he is 17. The minor appeared before the Juvenile Justice Board, was sent to an observation home, and later received interim relief.

A case was registered against the accused’s father for allegedly permitting a minor to drive. Further legal proceedings continue.

Mother Demands Justice

Sahil’s mother, Amrita, said she had raised her son with great difficulty for 23 years and is now fighting for justice. She questioned how a minor was allowed to drive a powerful SUV at high speed merely to shoot a reel.