Delhi SUV Accident: Minor Accused Granted Bail For Board Exams In Dwarka Fatal Crash Case
The minor driver, allegedly making a social media reel, rammed a speeding Scorpio into a biker, killing 23-year-old Sahil in Dwarka.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The accused in the fatal crash case in Delhi's Dwarka has been granted interim bail to appear for his ongoing board examinations. The probe into the February 3 accident continues. The accused was detained after a speeding Scorpio SUV, allegedly driven while making a social media reel, rammed into a motorcycle and killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra.
The crash happened near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka. The post-mortem report found that Sahil died instantly due to multiple skull fractures and severe internal injuries.
During questioning, the accused said he was 19. His father later provided documents proving he is 17. The minor appeared before the Juvenile Justice Board, was sent to an observation home, and later received interim relief.
A case was registered against the accused’s father for allegedly permitting a minor to drive. Further legal proceedings continue.
Mother Demands Justice
Sahil’s mother, Amrita, said she had raised her son with great difficulty for 23 years and is now fighting for justice. She questioned how a minor was allowed to drive a powerful SUV at high speed merely to shoot a reel.
“How can parents allow a minor to drive such a big vehicle? It is their negligence as well. A case should be registered against them and they should also be punished,” she said.
She alleged her son lay unattended on the road for nearly 10 minutes after the crash. “If someone had taken him to the hospital in time, he might have survived,” she said, urging Delhi Police to promote bystander intervention.
Police Statement
Dwarka DCP Ankit Singh stated that on February 3, the accused claimed to be 19 years old and had no identification. His father later provided documents confirming he was 17. The boy was sent to an observation home after appearing before the Juvenile Justice Board.
On February 10, the minor was again presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and granted interim bail for his board exams. The accused’s father was made a co-accused. The DCP assured Sahil’s mother that a chargesheet will be filed soon and called the incident extremely tragic.
