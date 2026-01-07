Minor Accident Uncovers Sensational Drugs Case In Uttar Pradesh; Jailed Cleric's Son Held With Methamphetamine
According to the police, Farman Raza, son of jailed cleric Tauqeer Raza confessed to the police for consuming the drug recovered from his car.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST|
Updated : January 7, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Shahjahanpur: What was otherwise a minor road accident, turned out to be a sensational suspected drugs case in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur where jailed cleric Moulana Tauqeer Raza's son was taken into custody with methamphetamine drug, police said.
According to the police, a car rear-ended a state-run bus on National Highway-24 near the Kachyani Kheda temple in the Tilhar police station area on Tuesday evening. The car's airbags deployed after the accident, saving the life of the man driving the vehicle. Police arrived at the scene and extricated the young man.
SP Rural Diksha Bhanware stated that the police questioned the young man at the scene who identified himself as Farman Raza, the son of Maulana Tauqeer Raza. Bhanware said that the young man did not sustain any serious injuries. But when Farman's car was searched, a suspicious blue bag was found in the trunk, he said, adding that upon opening it, a packet of white powder and a syringe were found inside.
SP Bhanware further stated that during police questioning, Farman admitted that the white powder was crystal methamphetamine, which he himself consumes. According to the SP, approximately 1.5 grams of the substance and a syringe were recovered from the bag. The young man is undergoing a medical examination, and further legal action is being taken.
According to reports, Tauqeer Raza's son was traveling towards Bareilly when at Tilhar, Shahjahanpur, his car collided with a bus from the Sitapur depot. The impact was so severe that both airbags deployed thereby saving his life. Farman's father, Tauqeer Raza is lodged in Fatehgarh jail in connection with the September 26, 2025 violence in Bareilly.
What Is Methamphetamine?
Methamphetamine, a highly addictive synthetic stimulant, is also known as meth or crystal meth. In India, its price ranges around 1,000 rupees per gram. Reports suggest that this drug is illegally supplied to border states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana through Pakistan.
