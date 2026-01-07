ETV Bharat / state

Minor Accident Uncovers Sensational Drugs Case In Uttar Pradesh; Jailed Cleric's Son Held With Methamphetamine

Shahjahanpur: What was otherwise a minor road accident, turned out to be a sensational suspected drugs case in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur where jailed cleric Moulana Tauqeer Raza's son was taken into custody with methamphetamine drug, police said.

According to the police, a car rear-ended a state-run bus on National Highway-24 near the Kachyani Kheda temple in the Tilhar police station area on Tuesday evening. The car's airbags deployed after the accident, saving the life of the man driving the vehicle. Police arrived at the scene and extricated the young man.

Car of Tauqeer Raza's son, Farman Raza rams UPSRTC bus in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

SP Rural Diksha Bhanware stated that the police questioned the young man at the scene who identified himself as Farman Raza, the son of Maulana Tauqeer Raza. Bhanware said that the young man did not sustain any serious injuries. But when Farman's car was searched, a suspicious blue bag was found in the trunk, he said, adding that upon opening it, a packet of white powder and a syringe were found inside.