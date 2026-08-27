ETV Bharat / state

Minor Abortion Death: Hospital Employee Among Three More Held In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested three more persons in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl following an attempted abortion in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district.

The arrested persons include Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Sangrambhata village, who is a sweeper at District Hospital Kishtwar, Muhammad Ishaq and Riyaz Ahmed, both residents of Gorinal village. This brought the total number of arrests to five. Earlier, police arrested the main accused, Khalid Hussain and his brother, Tariq Hussain, for alleged criminal conspiracy.

Officials said that they were not ruling out more arrests in the case. “The scope of the probe is expanding, and more leads are coming to the fore,” they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Naresh Kumar said that police took cognisance of the incident given its nature and absence of formal complaint.

During the course of the inquiry, the proceedings were subsequently converted into an FIR at Police Station Chatroo under sections 4/6/8/10/17 of the POCSO Act and Sections 61(2)/65(1)/90/91/92 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, including Sections 3(1)(w)(i), 3(2)(v) and 3(2)(va), were added later,” the SSP said.