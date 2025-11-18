Shiv Sena Ministers Boycott Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting Amid Inflightning
Ahead of the local body elections, the strife within the Mahayuti alliance is visible now.
Mumbai: Ahead of the local body elections, Maharashtra ministers belonging to Shiv Sena skipped the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. They alleged it was in opposition to the BJP's divisive politics and aggressive campaigning against their party in the Thane district.
Prior to the cabinet, all Shiv Sena ministers along with Shinde, were present in the state Secretariat. Later, however, with the exception of Eknath Shinde, all ministers skipped the meeting. These ministers expressed their displeasure after meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
While speaking informally to the reporters, a senior Shiv Sena minister said, Fadnavis had assured them of an amicable solution with coordinated efforts.
It is understood that prior to the cabinet, all the ministers from Thane district held an urgent meeting with Shinde and expressed their displeasure.
It is further learnt that all of a sudden, Shinde rushed to the Chief Minister's office and expressed strong displeasure over the seat distribution being carried out by the BJP. His party ministers expressed his displeasure at the manner in which the BJP has made an entry into Thane district.
A senior Shiv Sena minister told the reporters that the ministers were unhappy at the aggressive manner in which the BJP has forced its way into Thane district. Moreover, they expressed displeasure with the seat distribution made by the BJP in the local body elections and the constant feeling of being 'pushed' by the local leadership.
The Shiv Sena ministers have accused the BJP of trying to hound Shinde in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli, and a few other places in the state.
Initially, Shiv Sena Minister Gulabrao Patil avoided speaking about the cabinet meeting controversy and said, "Eknath Shinde had given us work regarding the elections of the Municipal Corporation, Municipality and other local self-government bodies. Therefore, all Shiv Sena ministers were busy with their own work."
Meanwhile, important policy decisions were announced by Fadnavis regarding land reforms and development work across Mumbai and Maharashtra.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, the cabinet has decided to give priority to determining the appropriate use of land and land from various authorities, including the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO).
The Maharashtra government announced a policy for concept-based iconic city development. Residential integrated colonies or international commercial areas will be built.
Policy for the redevelopment of Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority (MHADA) housing projects with an area of twenty acres or more in Mumbai suburbs was finalised. This will provide affordable housing to millions of citizens in Mumbai.
New posts are being created for the disposal of land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement of cases. This will speed up the disposal of pending cases filed under Section 64 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2023.
The Cabinet also gave approval to delete defamatory words from the Maharashtra Begging Prevention Act. As per the orders of the Supreme Court, as per the recommendations made by the Law and Justice Department, words like leprosy victims, leprosy patients, leprosy homes will be deleted from the Maharashtra Begging Prevention Act.
