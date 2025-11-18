ETV Bharat / state

Shiv Sena Ministers Boycott Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting Amid Inflightning

Mumbai: Ahead of the local body elections, Maharashtra ministers belonging to Shiv Sena skipped the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. They alleged it was in opposition to the BJP's divisive politics and aggressive campaigning against their party in the Thane district.

Prior to the cabinet, all Shiv Sena ministers along with Shinde, were present in the state Secretariat. Later, however, with the exception of Eknath Shinde, all ministers skipped the meeting. These ministers expressed their displeasure after meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

While speaking informally to the reporters, a senior Shiv Sena minister said, Fadnavis had assured them of an amicable solution with coordinated efforts.

It is understood that prior to the cabinet, all the ministers from Thane district held an urgent meeting with Shinde and expressed their displeasure.

It is further learnt that all of a sudden, Shinde rushed to the Chief Minister's office and expressed strong displeasure over the seat distribution being carried out by the BJP. His party ministers expressed his displeasure at the manner in which the BJP has made an entry into Thane district.

A senior Shiv Sena minister told the reporters that the ministers were unhappy at the aggressive manner in which the BJP has forced its way into Thane district. Moreover, they expressed displeasure with the seat distribution made by the BJP in the local body elections and the constant feeling of being 'pushed' by the local leadership.

The Shiv Sena ministers have accused the BJP of trying to hound Shinde in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli, and a few other places in the state.