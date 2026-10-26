Minister Stresses Sustainable Road Network In Bengaluru, Asks Officials To Expedite Infra Projects
Krishna Byre Gowda stressed that road development must include functional drainage, wider footpaths, safer pedestrian facilities and scientifically planned junctions, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday directed officials to expedite road development work on Hennur-Bagalur Main Road, from the junction to Geddalahalli, to ease traffic congestion, improve road safety and minimize inconvenience to commuters.
During an inspection of ongoing projects being implemented in the city, the Minister stressed that road development must include functional drainage, wider footpaths, safer pedestrian facilities and scientifically planned junctions.
Stress on drainage and footpaths
Reviewing drainage infrastructure, Gowda instructed officials to ensure that drains function properly across the city to prevent waterlogging. He called for necessary repairs and drainage improvements to be carried out alongside road repair works. He also directed officials to assess available road space and widen footpaths wherever feasible. Damaged footpath slabs must be repaired to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement for pedestrians, he told the officials.
Alternative routes and better junction design
To prevent construction activities from worsening congestion, the Minister asked officials to identify alternative routes and introduce suitable traffic arrangements throughout the construction period. He emphasised coordination among departments to prevent bottlenecks near work sites and reduce disruption for commuters.
Gowda also called for scientifically designed improvements at congested junctions, taking into account local road conditions and traffic volumes. "Junction-specific solutions must address individual traffic problems and facilitate smoother vehicle movement," he said.
Land acquisition and white-topping works
The Minister directed officials to expedite pending land acquisition and handover procedures, stressing delays should not hold up infrastructure development. He called for better coordination among authorities concerned to complete the required formalities.
#BetterBengaluru ಗಾಗಿ ಗುಣಮಟ್ಟದ ಮೂಲಸೌಕರ್ಯ ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಲು ನಿರಂತರ ಪರಿಶೀಲನೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಸಮಯೋಚಿತ ಸಮನ್ವಯ ಅತ್ಯಗತ್ಯ. ಶಾಸಕ ಶ್ರೀ ಬೈರತಿ ಬಸವರಾಜ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಹೆಣ್ಣೂರು–ಬಾಗಲೂರು ರಸ್ತೆಯ ವೈಟ್ಟಾಪಿಂಗ್ ಕಾಮಗಾರಿಗಳನ್ನು ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲೇ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿ, ಪ್ರಗತಿಯನ್ನು ಅವಲೋಕಿಸಿದೆ. Regular reviews and timely coordination are essential to ensure quality infrastructure for a #BetterBengaluru. Along with officials and MLA Shri Byrathi Basavaraj, I inspected the ongoing white-topping works along the Hennur-Bagalur stretch and reviewed its progress.— Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) October 26, 2026
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