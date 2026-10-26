ETV Bharat / state

Minister Stresses Sustainable Road Network In Bengaluru, Asks Officials To Expedite Infra Projects

Bengaluru: Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday directed officials to expedite road development work on Hennur-Bagalur Main Road, from the junction to Geddalahalli, to ease traffic congestion, improve road safety and minimize inconvenience to commuters.

During an inspection of ongoing projects being implemented in the city, the Minister stressed that road development must include functional drainage, wider footpaths, safer pedestrian facilities and scientifically planned junctions.

Reviewing drainage infrastructure, Gowda instructed officials to ensure that drains function properly across the city to prevent waterlogging. He called for necessary repairs and drainage improvements to be carried out alongside road repair works. He also directed officials to assess available road space and widen footpaths wherever feasible. Damaged footpath slabs must be repaired to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement for pedestrians, he told the officials. Alternative routes and better junction design

To prevent construction activities from worsening congestion, the Minister asked officials to identify alternative routes and introduce suitable traffic arrangements throughout the construction period. He emphasised coordination among departments to prevent bottlenecks near work sites and reduce disruption for commuters.



Gowda also called for scientifically designed improvements at congested junctions, taking into account local road conditions and traffic volumes. "Junction-specific solutions must address individual traffic problems and facilitate smoother vehicle movement," he said.



Land acquisition and white-topping works



The Minister directed officials to expedite pending land acquisition and handover procedures, stressing delays should not hold up infrastructure development. He called for better coordination among authorities concerned to complete the required formalities.

He further instructed officials to integrate white-topping with road widening, improved road design, drainage, footpaths and other essential amenities. "Departments must coordinate among themselves to avoid repeated excavations and duplications, while maintaining construction quality and adherence to schedules," he said.Byarathi Basavaraj, MLA representing KR Puram Assembly constituency; M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority; DS Ramesh, Commissioner of Bengaluru East City Corporation; Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner; and officials from the departments concerned accompanied the Minister during the inspection.