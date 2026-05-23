Minister Orders Lucknow Hospital Sealing, Suspension Of Doctor's Licence For 'Raping' Female Student
Police said the accused, Tejas Hospital director Dr Vijay Giri, called the patient alone into the operating theatre and administered a sedative injection to her.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh health minister Brajesh Pathak has directed that a private hospital be sealed and the degree of the doctor, who was accused of raping a female student after administering her sedatives during treatment, be confiscated.
Police said the student had been admitted to Tejas Hospital on May 18 after suffering a health episode. Dr Vijay Giri, the director of the facility, allegedly called the patient alone into the operating theatre during treatment and asked the female staff and the victim's father to step outside. Subsequently, the doctor administered the victim an intoxicating injection and sexually assaulted her.
Police said the victim, who belongs to the Dalit community, realised what had happened to her after the effect of the injection subsided and narrated the entire episode to the family, following which a complaint was lodged. She was sent for medical examination.
The accused, a resident of the Tambaur area in Sitapur district, was detained for questioning. An FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act at Bakshi Ka Talab police station, police said. The accused was later arrested following the questioning, when he admitted to the crime, and was produced before a court.
Pathak, who is also the deputy chief minister, said on a social media post that directions had been issued to seal Tejas Hospital in the Bakshi Ka Talab area and suspend the medical licence of the accused doctor, Vijay Giri. He said this step will ensure that the accused doctor can never discharge any future medical responsibilities.
"Instructions have been issued by me to the officials of the Ayurvedic Department to seal the aforementioned hospital in the case of the rape of a 12th-grade student at Tejas Hospital located at Bakhshi ka Talab (Indira Bagh), Lucknow, and to immediately suspend the medical license of the accused hospital operator Dr. Vijay Giri and to seize his Ayurvedic medical degree, so that the accused doctor can never in the future perform any kind of medical duties in any manner," he wrote on X.
लखनऊ के बक्शी का तालाब (इंदौराबाग) स्थित तेजस हॉस्पिटल में 12वीं की छात्रा से दुष्कर्म के प्रकरण में उक्त अस्पताल को सील करने एवं अस्पताल संचालक आरोपी डॉ० विजय गिरी का चिकित्सकीय लाइसेंस तत्काल निलंबित करने एवं आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकीय डिग्री को जब्त करने हेतु आयुर्वेदिक विभाग के…— Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) May 22, 2026
"The Uttar Pradesh government stands with the victim and her family. I assure you that the accused doctor will be given the strictest of strict punishments," he added to the post.
Police officials said further legal action will be taken based on the evidence. The incident has brought into question the functioning of private hospitals in the area. The health department has also indicated that other hospitals will be investigated.
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