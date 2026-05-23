ETV Bharat / state

Minister Orders Lucknow Hospital Sealing, Suspension Of Doctor's Licence For 'Raping' Female Student

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh health minister Brajesh Pathak has directed that a private hospital be sealed and the degree of the doctor, who was accused of raping a female student after administering her sedatives during treatment, be confiscated.

Police said the student had been admitted to Tejas Hospital on May 18 after suffering a health episode. Dr Vijay Giri, the director of the facility, allegedly called the patient alone into the operating theatre during treatment and asked the female staff and the victim's father to step outside. Subsequently, the doctor administered the victim an intoxicating injection and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the victim, who belongs to the Dalit community, realised what had happened to her after the effect of the injection subsided and narrated the entire episode to the family, following which a complaint was lodged. She was sent for medical examination.

The accused, a resident of the Tambaur area in Sitapur district, was detained for questioning. An FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act at Bakshi Ka Talab police station, police said. The accused was later arrested following the questioning, when he admitted to the crime, and was produced before a court.

Pathak, who is also the deputy chief minister, said on a social media post that directions had been issued to seal Tejas Hospital in the Bakshi Ka Talab area and suspend the medical licence of the accused doctor, Vijay Giri. He said this step will ensure that the accused doctor can never discharge any future medical responsibilities.