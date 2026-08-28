Minister Not Above Law: Madras High Court To N Marie Wilson
The High Court asked why TVK's Finance Minister, who has appeared in court before joining the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, can't appear now.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday (August 28), condemned Tamil Nadu Minister for Finance, Planning and Development N Marie Wilson of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, for not appearing in court, and said he is not above the law.
A case was registered against Wilson at the Lawspet police station, for allegedly breaking the door of the house of his brother Marie Claude, who lives in Ezhil Nagar, Puducherry, and assaulting Marie Claude and his wife Caroline on August 8, 2022. The case is currently pending in the Puducherry Criminal Court.
Wilson had filed a petition in the Madras High Court, seeking to quash the case pending in the Puducherry Criminal Court, and to be exempted from appearing in court. The petition came up for hearing today before Justice V Lakshminarayanan. The lawyer appearing for Minister Wilson requested that his client be exempted from appearing in the Puducherry Criminal Court, as the Legislative Assembly is in session.
Condemning this, Justice V Lakshminarayanan said, "Finance Minister Marie Wilson is not the King of England to say that he cannot go to court. Even when P V Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister, he appeared in court and cooperated with the investigation."
The question Wilson — who has appeared in court earlier, before becoming a minister — raised is whether he is required to appear before the court after assuming office. The lawyer appearing on behalf of the Puducherry Police said Minister Wilson is going to attend the flag hoisting ceremony at Velankanni temple.
Following this, the judge questioned whether Minister Wilson could appear in court once he returned from Velankanni. Justice Lakshminarayanan also asked for how long Wilson could remain absent from court, appearing to reassure the public that even a minister is not above the law.
Then the judge adjourned the hearing, after ordering Minister Wilson's lawyer to inform the court on what date his client would appear in the Puducherry court.
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