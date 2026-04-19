ETV Bharat / state

Minister Lokesh Announces 'Project Punarvika' After Saving Infant With Rs 16-Cr Injection

Taking to his X handle, Lokesh said that watching Punarvika being administered the life-saving injection was an emotional moment for him. "A tiny child. A fragile body. A quiet fight for something most of us take for granted - a chance to move, to grow, to live," he wrote.

The project involves engaging with the Central Government to strengthen policy support for rare diseases, working with global industry players to streamline access and reduce costs of such therapies, collaborating with Indian pharmaceutical companies and doctors to explore domestic manufacturing and scalable solutions and building awareness and a support ecosystem so that no family has to fight this battle alone.

Hyderabad: Overwhelmed by a family's struggle to arrange a Rs 16 crore life-saving injection to save their 11-month-old child, Punarvika, battling from a rare disease, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister not only helped in the treatment but on Sunday announced 'Project Punarvika' to build a support ecosystem so that no family fights against such ailments alone.

According to the minister, Punarvika's case became more than a medical story, it went as an emotional cause for millions as people across India came ahead with their prayers, support and contribution because somewhere everyone saw their own child in her.

Lokesh said that on hearing about Punarvika he was stunned to hear about the cost of a single injection and his first reaction was how he could help. He said that he didn't want to stop just by helping one child and started knowing everything about it, from how the drug is manufactured, where it comes from, why it's so expensive, how it's imported and what it takes a family to access it.

During this, he interacted with doctors and experts. Lokesh specifically mentions about Dr Ramesh Konaki and his depth of knowledge on rare diseases. "Coming from Anantapur in AP, his commitment is not just clinical, it is deeply personal. He wants to make a difference, and it shows," Lokesh said adding that the doctor made a detailed presentation on rare diseases on Saturday.

"Most families simply cannot afford them. Most children never get this chance. And I can’t help all of them as individual cases. Punarvika was fortunate. But what about the others? That question stayed with me," said Lokesh explaining about the intent behind Project Punarvika.

"This is not just a policy initiative. This is a commitment. Punarvika got a second chance at life. We must ensure many more do. Because no child’s future should depend on whether their parents can afford hope. Together, we can. And together, we will," he asserted.