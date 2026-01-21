Minister HK Patil Flags Off Double-Decker Tourist Buses, Eyes Dasara-Scale 'Bengaluru Habba'
Each bus can carry 40 passengers, 20 on the fully air-conditioned lower deck and 20 on the open-top upper deck.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government flagged off double-decker tourist buses in Bengaluru on Wednesday as part of efforts to strengthen city tourism and add momentum to the Bengaluru Festival. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H.K. Patil inaugurated the service by waving the green flag at Ravindra Kalakshetra.
Speaking to the media, Patil said the initiative reflects the growing importance of the Bengaluru Festival "Bengaluru Habba" and the state’s intention to position the city as a major tourism destination. “The Bengaluru Festival is steadily gaining public trust and participation. With focused efforts, it has the potential to reach a level comparable to Dasara in terms of public interest,” he said.
Bengaluru Festival Gaining Wider Reach
According to the minister, the 'Bengaluru Habba' (Bengaluru Festival) has evolved into a collaborative platform involving government departments, voluntary organisations and cultural leaders. This year, the festival will host around 350 events across the city, drawing people from different backgrounds.
“The idea is to ensure that people from all walks of life come together, enjoy the celebrations and experience the cultural diversity of Karnataka,” Patil said. The festival aims to present a mix of culture, art and music, including performances and exhibitions from within the country and abroad, and bring them closer to the public.
Boost to City Tourism Through Double-Deckers: Routes, Features and Future Plans
As part of this push, three ‘Ambari’ double-decker buses, earlier operated in Mysuru, have been introduced in Bengaluru under a Hop-On Hop-Off model by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC). Patil noted that while Bengaluru has always been a major tourist destination, its potential was not fully accessible to visitors for many years.
“Places like Vidhana Soudha were earlier limited to officials and those with official work. Now, tourists can visit and appreciate such landmarks,” he said, adding that the double-decker buses are meant to offer visitors knowledge, convenience and an enjoyable city experience.
Addressing concerns about road infrastructure, Patil clarified that the buses would not operate across all parts of the city. “Routes are being selected carefully based on feasibility, keeping skywalks and underpasses in mind, and ensuring a good experience for tourists,” he said.
From January 21, the buses will operate on a fixed route covering Ravindra Kalakshetra, Corporation Circle, Hudson Circle, Kasturba Road, Visvesvaraya Museum, Chinnaswamy Stadium Road, the General Post Office, High Court and Vidhana Soudha, before returning to the starting point.
The fare has been fixed at Rs 180 per person per day. The lower deck is air-conditioned with comfortable seating, while the upper deck has 20 seats offering an elevated view of the city. A public address system has been installed to provide information about nearby landmarks.
Patil said more routes would be planned in the coming days in consultation with media and tourism stakeholders. Details regarding bookings will be made available through KSTDC’s official website and contact numbers.
Also Read