ETV Bharat / state

Minister HK Patil Flags Off Double-Decker Tourist Buses, Eyes Dasara-Scale 'Bengaluru Habba'

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government flagged off double-decker tourist buses in Bengaluru on Wednesday as part of efforts to strengthen city tourism and add momentum to the Bengaluru Festival. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H.K. Patil inaugurated the service by waving the green flag at Ravindra Kalakshetra.

Speaking to the media, Patil said the initiative reflects the growing importance of the Bengaluru Festival "Bengaluru Habba" and the state’s intention to position the city as a major tourism destination. “The Bengaluru Festival is steadily gaining public trust and participation. With focused efforts, it has the potential to reach a level comparable to Dasara in terms of public interest,” he said.

Minister HK Patil Flags Off Double-Decker Tourist Buses (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru Festival Gaining Wider Reach

According to the minister, the 'Bengaluru Habba' (Bengaluru Festival) has evolved into a collaborative platform involving government departments, voluntary organisations and cultural leaders. This year, the festival will host around 350 events across the city, drawing people from different backgrounds.

“The idea is to ensure that people from all walks of life come together, enjoy the celebrations and experience the cultural diversity of Karnataka,” Patil said. The festival aims to present a mix of culture, art and music, including performances and exhibitions from within the country and abroad, and bring them closer to the public.