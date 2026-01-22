ETV Bharat / state

Minister Chezian Boycotts University Of Madras Convocation Attended By TN Guv

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian on Thursday boycotted the 167th convocation of the University of Madras presided over by Governor R N Ravi. He charged that the Governor lacked the qualifications to award degrees and had acted against the elected government.

"Governor R N Ravi is not qualified to give degrees to students. I am boycotting the Madras University convocation where the Governor is participating," Chezhian said in a release issued to the media. Chezhian also criticised Ravi for walking out of the state Assembly session on its first day this year without delivering an address and levelling allegations against the Tamil Nadu government.