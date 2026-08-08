ETV Bharat / state

Mining Project Near India's First Marine Sanctuary, National Park In Gujarat Gets Nod

New Delhi: A key clearance has been given to a bauxite and marl mining project in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district, nearly 1.6 and six kilometres from India's first marine wildlife sanctuary and first marine national park, respectively, on the Gulf of Kachchh's southern shore.

While the marine wildlife sanctuary (spread over 458 square kilometre) was established in 1980, the marine national park (spanning 168 square kilometre) was created two years later to protect and conserve marine flora and fauna.

According to Gujarat's forest and environment department, a complex coral reef ecosystem and extensive mangroves dominate the seascape of the marine park's shallow water, and the eco-system hosts diverse species.

Mining has been proposed to take place at the Mevasa Block in an area spanning over five hectares (ha). The project was recommended for grant of environmental clearance (EC) by the expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the environment ministry's in its meeting on July 29.

The recommendation was based on several conditions. For example, the EAC said that the project proponent 'L and S Company' had to "follow up" with Gujarat's forest department for approval of the wildlife conservation plan.

It also added that the project proponent would need to take appropriate interventions to minimise stress conditions for wild animals and to avoid man-animal conflict, according to the minutes of the meeting.