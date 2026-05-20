ETV Bharat / state

Mining Not Possible At Deocha-Pachami For 30 Years Due To Massive Basalt Layer: BJP MLA

Deocha (Birbhum): BJP's Suri MLA Jagannath Chatterjee said no coal can be extracted from Deocha-Pachami in West Bengal's Birbhum — touted to be the world's second-largest open-cast coal mining project — for at least the next 25 to 30 years.

Chatterjee said the layer of basalt rock on the coal seams is the single largest hurdle to commencing mining. "Coal can only be accessed once the overlying rock layer is removed. Given the sheer volume of basalt rock covering the coal deposits, it will take 25 to 30 years just to excavate it. Only after this process is complete will it become possible to extract coal from the Deocha-Pachami open-cast mine," he told ETV Bharat.

The project was announced by the previous Trinamool government. In accordance with the announcement made by the then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, land acquisition had previously been initiated, and the process of offering employment letters and financial compensation to the land donors had also begun. A target investment of Rs 35,000 crore had been set aside for this project. Of this, Rs 10,000 crore was allocated for land acquisition and rehabilitation.

Locals have been reluctant to surrender their land for the project right from its inception. (ETV Bharat)

Spanning across 3,400 acres of land, the site holds estimated reserves of at least 1,240 million tons of coal. If extracted efficiently, these reserves could ensure that India remains self-sufficient in terms of electricity and fuel for the next 100 years, thereby significantly reducing the nation's dependence on external sources. However, the coal deposits are overlaid by a massive basalt rock layer (1,138 million tons), which must be extracted before the commencement of actual coal mining.

Another roadblock to the project is posed by nature itself. For the project, the settlements of at least 21,000 people across approximately 20 villages, the majority of which are inhabited by tribal communities, would have to be relocated. Alongside, vast tracts of forestland, agricultural fields, wetlands, and grazing grounds would face destruction, which would irrevocably alter the region's unique geographical landscape. The mining operations would cause groundwater levels to plummet, leading to the drying up of ponds, rivers, and other water bodies.