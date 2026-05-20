Mining Not Possible At Deocha-Pachami For 30 Years Due To Massive Basalt Layer: BJP MLA
Jagannath Chatterjee said the project is a Trinamool's sham and the present government will investigate rampant recruitment irregularities associated with it, reports Avishek Dutta Roy.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Deocha (Birbhum): BJP's Suri MLA Jagannath Chatterjee said no coal can be extracted from Deocha-Pachami in West Bengal's Birbhum — touted to be the world's second-largest open-cast coal mining project — for at least the next 25 to 30 years.
Chatterjee said the layer of basalt rock on the coal seams is the single largest hurdle to commencing mining. "Coal can only be accessed once the overlying rock layer is removed. Given the sheer volume of basalt rock covering the coal deposits, it will take 25 to 30 years just to excavate it. Only after this process is complete will it become possible to extract coal from the Deocha-Pachami open-cast mine," he told ETV Bharat.
The project was announced by the previous Trinamool government. In accordance with the announcement made by the then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, land acquisition had previously been initiated, and the process of offering employment letters and financial compensation to the land donors had also begun. A target investment of Rs 35,000 crore had been set aside for this project. Of this, Rs 10,000 crore was allocated for land acquisition and rehabilitation.
Spanning across 3,400 acres of land, the site holds estimated reserves of at least 1,240 million tons of coal. If extracted efficiently, these reserves could ensure that India remains self-sufficient in terms of electricity and fuel for the next 100 years, thereby significantly reducing the nation's dependence on external sources. However, the coal deposits are overlaid by a massive basalt rock layer (1,138 million tons), which must be extracted before the commencement of actual coal mining.
Another roadblock to the project is posed by nature itself. For the project, the settlements of at least 21,000 people across approximately 20 villages, the majority of which are inhabited by tribal communities, would have to be relocated. Alongside, vast tracts of forestland, agricultural fields, wetlands, and grazing grounds would face destruction, which would irrevocably alter the region's unique geographical landscape. The mining operations would cause groundwater levels to plummet, leading to the drying up of ponds, rivers, and other water bodies.
Moreover, there is a strong possibility that Deocha lies in a seismically active zone. For this, locals have been reluctant to surrender their land for the project right from its inception. Demanding the preservation of their rights to water, forests, and land, the tribal communities have waged a sustained agitation against the proposed coal mine. The administration, for its part, has faced immense difficulties during land acquisition, as a large section of the residents is still unwilling to give up their land.
Statistics from the district administration show that a total of 1,913 individuals had been issued appointment letters before the suspension of excavation work at Deocha-Pachami. Among them, 1,217 individuals received appointment letters for the post of junior constable and 196 for Group-D positions. Appointment letters are yet to be handed over to another 286 individuals, as these are undergoing police verification.
However, right from the outset, both the BJP and the CPI(M) had been vocal about the recruitment process, alleging nepotism and the preferential hiring of outsiders.
Chatterjee said prospects for industry and employment in Bengal had centred around the Deocha-Pachami project. "It is clear that Deocha was nothing but a sham of the Trinamool regime. Mamata Banerjee showcased it at the 'Biswa Bangla Global Business Summit' on three separate occasions. Yet, not a single basketful of coal has been extracted so far. The coal deposits lie at such great depths that extracting and selling them would be economically unviable. This is the true future of Deocha-Pachami," he added.
Chatterjee said after coming to power, the BJP government's primary objective is to investigate allegations of recruitment irregularities associated with the project. "Specifically, the inquiry aims to determine whether the actual land donors received job letters or if outsiders were appointed. The relevant files will be opened for scrutiny," he added.
According to the legislator, the Trinamool had embarked on a stone-mining enterprise under the pretext of extracting coal. "They compiled a list of 5,000 job aspirants. The consequence was that non-residents secured jobs, and individuals who did not even own land managed to obtain employment by presenting fraudulent land deeds. In my capacity as an MLA, I have instructed the Land Revenue Department to compile lists of fraudulent land deeds, jobs secured by outsiders, and alterations to land classification overnight. These files will be submitted to the Chief Minister for a detailed investigation," he said.
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