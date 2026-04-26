Mini Tamil Nadu In Kolkata’s Heart Emerges As Silent Swing Zone In Poll Season
Every political party is vying for the votes of the Dalit families that have been living on the margins for four generations, writes Sahajan Purkait
Published : April 26, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Dum Dum: Right in the heart of Kolkata, there is a slice of Tamil Nadu next to Rail Gate No. 2 at Dum Dum Cantonment that has come alive in the poll season. Narrow alleys, tin roofs and mounds of garbage dot this small settlement of Tamil-speaking Dalits that have been residing here for three to four generations. Although their primary occupation is rag-picking, some of them also work as domestic helpers.
Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the number of candidates visiting this slum is on the rise as leaders from every camp, whether Right, Left or 'Ghasphul' (Trinamool) are making regular rounds. Posters of all the political parties, including Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist), adorn the slum walls side by side. As the campaign din rises, this 'Mini Tamil Nadu' appears to have become Dum Dum's 'silent swing zone'.
As the slum residents say, "Everyone comes and talks to us. There is no coercion involved. We cast our votes every single time."
Located within Ward No. 5 of the South Dum Dum Municipality, this area is home to approximately 150 families that have seen the long-pending issue of sanitation facilities, specifically toilets, being resolved in recent times. The locals claim that under the current administration, certain amenities such as bathrooms and water supply have seen improvements. However, the problem of waterlogging during the monsoon season still persists.
Adjacent to this slum lies Nabajiban Colony, which has, since the 1970s, served as a settlement for numerous Bengali families that migrated from Bangladesh. At one time, they found a place to call home through land deeds (pattas) granted by the Left Front government. However, that land now falls under the jurisdiction of the Railways. Despite the absence of any valid legal documents, habitation continues. Remarkably, even the buying and selling of land takes place here, albeit solely through verbal agreements.
According to one of the residents, Rupa Bairagi, "My father came to this country in 1971. We own a house in Barasat, but we have been living here for nearly 20 years. There are about 40 Bengali families here. However, many are now moving elsewhere. We possess no official documents as everything operates entirely on trust."
A few days ago, Mayukh Biswas, the CPI(M) candidate, while campaigning in the Tamil slum, remarked, "This is a slice of Tamil Nadu right in the heart of Dum Dum. Our objective is to integrate these marginalised people into the mainstream."
Accompanying him was the All India President of the Students Federation of India (SFI), who conducted his campaign entirely in Tamil to build a bridge of communication.
No matter how loudly demands for development are raised, the reality on the ground remains harsh. Ember Galimar, who has lived here for three generations, lamented, "We do not receive all the basic services. We don't even get old-age pensions. We simply scrape by on whatever odd jobs we can find."
Yet, 20-year-old Asia Khatun struck a different note, saying, "I will cast my vote right here. Since I live here, I have certainly received some benefits. That is why I listen to everyone who comes to speak with us."
Rinki Das, a local Trinamool activist, stated, "The Tamil families living here sustain their households primarily by scavenging waste. We have arranged for bathroom facilities, water supply and drainage systems. The construction work for their homes is also almost complete."
This small Tamil slum in Dum Dum has now emerged as a significant factor in the electoral calculus. The daily struggles of a marginalised community, promises of development and political strategies have made this Mini Tamil Nadu the most talked-about address in Dum Dum during this election season.