ETV Bharat / state

Mini Tamil Nadu In Kolkata’s Heart Emerges As Silent Swing Zone In Poll Season

Dum Dum: Right in the heart of Kolkata, there is a slice of Tamil Nadu next to Rail Gate No. 2 at Dum Dum Cantonment that has come alive in the poll season. Narrow alleys, tin roofs and mounds of garbage dot this small settlement of Tamil-speaking Dalits that have been residing here for three to four generations. Although their primary occupation is rag-picking, some of them also work as domestic helpers.

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the number of candidates visiting this slum is on the rise as leaders from every camp, whether Right, Left or 'Ghasphul' (Trinamool) are making regular rounds. Posters of all the political parties, including Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist), adorn the slum walls side by side. As the campaign din rises, this 'Mini Tamil Nadu' appears to have become Dum Dum's 'silent swing zone'.

A woman sits on the roadside in Dum Dum village (ETV Bharat)

As the slum residents say, "Everyone comes and talks to us. There is no coercion involved. We cast our votes every single time."

Located within Ward No. 5 of the South Dum Dum Municipality, this area is home to approximately 150 families that have seen the long-pending issue of sanitation facilities, specifically toilets, being resolved in recent times. The locals claim that under the current administration, certain amenities such as bathrooms and water supply have seen improvements. However, the problem of waterlogging during the monsoon season still persists.

Adjacent to this slum lies Nabajiban Colony, which has, since the 1970s, served as a settlement for numerous Bengali families that migrated from Bangladesh. At one time, they found a place to call home through land deeds (pattas) granted by the Left Front government. However, that land now falls under the jurisdiction of the Railways. Despite the absence of any valid legal documents, habitation continues. Remarkably, even the buying and selling of land takes place here, albeit solely through verbal agreements.