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Mini Bus Plunges Into Gorge In JK’s Kathua; 23 Pilgrims Injured

The pilgrims from Goran and Sumb villages of Samba were travelling to the Mata Sukrala Devi Temple in Billawar

JK KATHUA MINI BUS ACCIDENT
Representational Image (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : June 24, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST

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Jammu: At least 23 pilgrims were injured when a bus carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said.

The pilgrims from Goran and Sumb villages of Samba were travelling to the Mata Sukrala Devi Temple in Billawar when the accident took place near Dingi Simbli on the Dhar Road, they said.

Locals rushed to the spot and initiated rescue efforts, with police teams subsequently joining the operation.All the injured were shifted to hospital, where four of them were stated to be in a serious condition, the officials said.

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TAGGED:

MATA SUKRALA DEVI TEMPLE PILGRIMS
KATHUA BUS ACCIDENT
BUS OVERTURNS
JK KATHUA MINI BUS ACCIDENT

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