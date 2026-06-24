ETV Bharat / state

Mini Bus Plunges Into Gorge In JK’s Kathua; 23 Pilgrims Injured

Jammu: At least 23 pilgrims were injured when a bus carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said.

The pilgrims from Goran and Sumb villages of Samba were travelling to the Mata Sukrala Devi Temple in Billawar when the accident took place near Dingi Simbli on the Dhar Road, they said.