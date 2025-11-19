Min Bhuse Promises To Fast Track The Case Of 3-Year-Old Girl's Torture And Murder
A toddler girl was abused and her head was crushed with a stone by a youth in Dongrale village, of Nasik
Nasik: A horrific story of a three-year-old girl being brutally murdered after being tortured in Dongrale village of Malegaon taluka of Nashik district, on November 16, has come to light. The accused, Vijay Sanjay Khairnar (24) from the same village, first sexually abused the three-year-old daughter and then brutally murdered her by crushing the toddler's head with a stone.
This tragic incident has aroused tremendous anger in the area, which prompted Minister Dada Bhuse to assure the villagers that the case will be tried in a fast-track court. "A proposal will be made to the government to appoint senior legal expert Ujjwal Nikam to ensure the offender will get the death penalty," said Bhuse.
This three-year-old girl was playing in the courtyard with other children on the evening of November 16. The suspect, Vijay Sanjay Khairnar, enticed the youngster home by offering chocolates to her and the other children. He, meanwhile, was seen talking to the girl and whisking her away from the rest of the children.
After a while, the family called out to the girl, thinking she was playing in front of the house with the other children. However, after they could not spot her, they called out to her. The family discovered the girl's body later, close to a tower in the community. They saw the toddler's head had been smashed by a stone.
The family and a few other villagers contacted the police immediately and asked them to conduct investigations right away. The police examined her body and discovered that she had been tortured and killed thereafter. Khairnar, the fugitive accused, was apprehended overnight after the police located him after activating their sources. According to a police inquiry, Khairnar had been in a quarrel with the girl's father previously, which was the motive behind this gruesome act.
Villagers sat in protest after this incident and demanded a death sentence for Khairnar. The police tightened their investigations to nab the accused. A few hours after the incident, the accused was taken into custody by the police.
He was then placed under police detention until November 20 by the court. In the meantime, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil and Minister Dada Bhuse visited the irate protesters in the area and attempted to persuade them. They have pushed for getting the case on the fast-track court, in order to reassure the irate villagers. The matter will be handled by government attorney Ujjwal Nikam.
Jewellers and office bearers from all parties marched through the city in protest of the inhumane torture and murder of this innocent child in Dongrale. They submitted a memorandum to the administration, demanding that the accused be sentenced to death. The villagers have demanded that the victim's family be given justice.