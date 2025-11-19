ETV Bharat / state

Min Bhuse Promises To Fast Track The Case Of 3-Year-Old Girl's Torture And Murder

Nasik: A horrific story of a three-year-old girl being brutally murdered after being tortured in Dongrale village of Malegaon taluka of Nashik district, on November 16, has come to light. The accused, Vijay Sanjay Khairnar (24) from the same village, first sexually abused the three-year-old daughter and then brutally murdered her by crushing the toddler's head with a stone.

This tragic incident has aroused tremendous anger in the area, which prompted Minister Dada Bhuse to assure the villagers that the case will be tried in a fast-track court. "A proposal will be made to the government to appoint senior legal expert Ujjwal Nikam to ensure the offender will get the death penalty," said Bhuse.

This three-year-old girl was playing in the courtyard with other children on the evening of November 16. The suspect, Vijay Sanjay Khairnar, enticed the youngster home by offering chocolates to her and the other children. He, meanwhile, was seen talking to the girl and whisking her away from the rest of the children.

After a while, the family called out to the girl, thinking she was playing in front of the house with the other children. However, after they could not spot her, they called out to her. The family discovered the girl's body later, close to a tower in the community. They saw the toddler's head had been smashed by a stone.