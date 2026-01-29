Millions Of Bihar Farmers At Risk Of Losing Benefits Of PM Kisan Scheme; Here's Why
Millions of Bihar farmers risk losing PM-Kisan benefits as only those with Farmer ID will receive payments; government campaigns aim to boost registration rates urgently.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
By Avinash
Patna: Millions of farmers in Bihar may be deprived of the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan). The central government plans to release the 22nd instalment of the scheme in February. However, this year, the Centre has decided to provide benefits only to those farmers who have obtained a ‘Farmer ID.’
In Bihar, more than 8.5 million farmers have registered for the PM Kisan. But, available information shows that less than 50% have obtained a Farmer ID card.
Government efforts to increase registration
Bihar's Agriculture Minister Ramkripal Yadav acknowledges that farmer registration is a major challenge. He said that, according to the central government’s decision, registration will be mandatory to receive benefits. “We are coordinating with the Revenue and Land Reforms Department to ensure as many farmers as possible get registered,” he added.
Once the Farmer ID is created, farmers will receive all facilities under one roof. “We have also met with the Revenue and Land Reforms Minister and are urging the Chief Minister to pay attention to this,” the minister said.
More than 8.5 million farmers in Bihar have registered for the scheme, and until last year, around 7.5 million were benefiting. The central government has now mandated that all farmers must obtain a Farmer ID card.
Following this directive, over 5 million farmers in Bihar face a hurdle. Out of the 8.5 million registered farmers, only about 3 million have completed their Farmer ID registration.
This raises concerns that more than 5 million farmers may not receive the 22nd instalment of the PM-Kisan Scheme.
Farmers may lose access to multiple benefits
According to the Agriculture Department, over 6.5 million farmers in Bihar have completed their e-KYC, but due to the new central government rule, Farmer ID registration is now mandatory.
Farmers without a Farmer ID will not receive PM-Kisan funds and may miss out on other government schemes, including subsidised loans, agricultural subsidies, and insurance facilities.
Special campaigns have limited impact
The government has made efforts, including a special campaign held between January 6 and January 21. For example, in Patna, special camps were set up in 322 panchayats across 23 blocks. However, only 40% of the target was achieved.
The goal was to create Farmer ID cards for 148,000 farmers, but only 62,000 have received their IDs so far.
“The central government aims to ensure timely assistance for farmers with a transparent and smooth system. Therefore, a Farmer Registration ID is necessary for direct access to government schemes, and a mission-mode campaign is underway,” said Tyagarajan SM, District Magistrate, Patna.
Registration rates and process
In some districts, such as Saran, Siwan, Jamui, and East Champaran, fewer than 20% of farmers have obtained Farmer ID cards. Conversely, districts such as Vaishali, Begusarai, Shivhar, Buxar, and Sheikhpura have registration rates above 60%.
“In Bihar, many land ownership records are still in ancestors’ names, which lowers registration rates. However, registration continues, and efforts are ongoing to ensure all PM-Kisan beneficiaries get registered. A special campaign will be launched soon,” said Jai Singh, Secretary of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.
किसानों की अधिकतम भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने हेतु पंचायत स्तर पर आयोजित विशेष शिविरों की तिथि अब बढ़ाकर 21 जनवरी 2026 तक कर दी गई है।— Vijay Kumar Sinha (@VijayKrSinhaBih) January 10, 2026
यह निर्णय किसानों की सुविधा, उनकी सक्रिय उपस्थिति और व्यापक लाभ सुनिश्चित करने की दिशा में एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम है।#AgriStack #KisanSashaktikaran… pic.twitter.com/xxMOoUOw8h
Farmers can create their Farmer ID online or at Common Service Centres or Vasudha Kendras, provided their land records are correct.
They can also register from home using a mobile phone or computer by visiting https://bhfr.agristack.gov.in/farmer-registry-bh/#/.
Also Read