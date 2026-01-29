ETV Bharat / state

Millions Of Bihar Farmers At Risk Of Losing Benefits Of PM Kisan Scheme; Here's Why

By Avinash

Patna: Millions of farmers in Bihar may be deprived of the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan). The central government plans to release the 22nd instalment of the scheme in February. However, this year, the Centre has decided to provide benefits only to those farmers who have obtained a ‘Farmer ID.’

In Bihar, more than 8.5 million farmers have registered for the PM Kisan. But, available information shows that less than 50% have obtained a Farmer ID card.

Government efforts to increase registration

Bihar's Agriculture Minister Ramkripal Yadav acknowledges that farmer registration is a major challenge. He said that, according to the central government’s decision, registration will be mandatory to receive benefits. “We are coordinating with the Revenue and Land Reforms Department to ensure as many farmers as possible get registered,” he added.

Once the Farmer ID is created, farmers will receive all facilities under one roof. “We have also met with the Revenue and Land Reforms Minister and are urging the Chief Minister to pay attention to this,” the minister said.

More than 8.5 million farmers in Bihar have registered for the scheme, and until last year, around 7.5 million were benefiting. The central government has now mandated that all farmers must obtain a Farmer ID card.

Following this directive, over 5 million farmers in Bihar face a hurdle. Out of the 8.5 million registered farmers, only about 3 million have completed their Farmer ID registration.

This raises concerns that more than 5 million farmers may not receive the 22nd instalment of the PM-Kisan Scheme.

