ETV Bharat / state

Milk Prices In Maharashtra To Rise By Rs 2 Per Litre From August 11

Mumbai: The prices of both cow and buffalo milk in Maharashtra are set to go up by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday (August 11) after representatives of major cooperative and private dairies approved a hike. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association. Association president Gopalrao Mhaske chaired the meeting.

According to the association, diesel prices have increased by Rs 10 per litre while packaging expenses have increased by around 30 per cent. The procurement price of milk has risen, and further increase is expected.

Considering these rising costs, the association has decided to increase the selling price of milk by Rs 2 per litre and the prices of dairy products by up to 10 per cent. The revised prices are scheduled to come into effect from August 11, it said.

Meanwhile, last month, the government informed Parliament that there was no proposal to introduce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milk, adding that prices would continue to be determined by cooperatives and private dairies based on market conditions.

In a written reply to a starred question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said milk prices are currently determined by cooperatives and private dairies, and there is no proposal to fix an MSP for the commodity.