Newborn Survives After 97 Days On Ventilator In Kota Following Milk Aspiration Incident
The infant, born on October 17 at a government medical college hospital, had aspirated milk while being fed on October 19.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
Kota: A newborn in Kota has survived a life-threatening milk aspiration incident shortly after birth. The child was on ventilation for 97 days.
The infant, born on October 17 at a government medical college hospital, had aspirated milk while being fed on October 19. Milk entered his airway, causing his heart to stop. Doctors quickly administered CPR and placed the newborn on a ventilator to stabilise him.
However, each time doctors attempted to remove ventilator support, the baby was unable to maintain oxygen levels on his own. His lungs repeatedly collapsed, which lead to chest retractions and severe breathing difficulty. Without continued respiratory support, his life was at risk so doctors continued with ventilator support.
Dr Mahendra Gupta, neonatologist at Kota Heart Hospital, said the two-month-old infant was admitted to their facility under the ‘Maa Yojana’ scheme for free treatment after already spending 63 days on ventilator support at medical college hospitals.
“At our hospital, the baby was kept on a nasal FFO ventilator machine. He remained admitted here for 41 days, of which 34 days were on ventilator support,” Dr Gupta said.
The infant’s parents, Jamnalal Lavvanshi and his wife Savita are the residents of Bhavpura village in Chhipabarod area of Baran district. They had initially sought treatment at the medical college hospital and later at JK Lone Hospital before shifting the child to the private facility.
Hospital director Dr Neeta Jindal said, “This is the first case of a newborn surviving after 97 days on ventilator support. Initial care was provided at the medical college hospital, after which we continued treatment here,” she said.
Dr Ankur Jain explained that instead of performing a tracheostomy, a procedure that involves inserting a tube into the windpipe, the team connected the ventilator through the baby’s nose. “Such treatment methods are used abroad, and neonatal care using nasal FFO machines has been done in India as well. However, this is the first such case in the Hadoti region,” he added.
The baby’s father said doctors at JK Lone Hospital had advised a tracheostomy, but the family was not comfortable with the procedure and opted to shift the child to the private hospital. “Our child stayed there for 41 days, including 34 days on ventilator support,” he said. After nearly three months of critical care and sustained medical supervision, the newborn has now recovered.
