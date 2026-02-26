ETV Bharat / state

Newborn Survives After 97 Days On Ventilator In Kota Following Milk Aspiration Incident

Kota: A newborn in Kota has survived a life-threatening milk aspiration incident shortly after birth. The child was on ventilation for 97 days.

The infant, born on October 17 at a government medical college hospital, had aspirated milk while being fed on October 19. Milk entered his airway, causing his heart to stop. Doctors quickly administered CPR and placed the newborn on a ventilator to stabilise him.

However, each time doctors attempted to remove ventilator support, the baby was unable to maintain oxygen levels on his own. His lungs repeatedly collapsed, which lead to chest retractions and severe breathing difficulty. Without continued respiratory support, his life was at risk so doctors continued with ventilator support.

Dr Mahendra Gupta, neonatologist at Kota Heart Hospital, said the two-month-old infant was admitted to their facility under the ‘Maa Yojana’ scheme for free treatment after already spending 63 days on ventilator support at medical college hospitals.

“At our hospital, the baby was kept on a nasal FFO ventilator machine. He remained admitted here for 41 days, of which 34 days were on ventilator support,” Dr Gupta said.