ETV Bharat / state

46 Militants Surrender In Manipur, CM Says Significant Step Towards Lasting Peace

Imphal: Forty-six militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) surrendered before security forces in Manipur on Tuesday, police said.

Addressing the "homecoming ceremony" at the headquarters of the Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) in Imphal's Mantripukhri, Singh said it was a "significant step towards lasting peace and stability" and urged the surrendered militants to contribute to the state's progress.

Police said the surrendered militants handed over 28 weapons, including AK-series rifles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), pistols and other war-like stores comprising grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), detonators, ammunition and wireless sets.

The CM said Manipur had remained peaceful until the ethnic violence broke out on May 3, 2023, leading to the spread of an "alarming gun culture". He said sustained operations by security forces have led to the recovery of more than 8,000 weapons, including over 1,200 firearms, since his government assumed office on February 4.

Of these, around 600 arms were looted from government armouries, he said. Maintaining that "gun culture" could never bring peace, Singh assured the surrendered militants of full support under the Centre's Revised Scheme for Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation of Militants in the North East States, 2018.