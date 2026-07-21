46 Militants Surrender In Manipur, CM Says Significant Step Towards Lasting Peace
Officials said the surrendered militants handed over 28 weapons, including AK-series rifles, RPGs, and pistols
By PTI
Published : July 21, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Imphal: Forty-six militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) surrendered before security forces in Manipur on Tuesday, police said.
Addressing the "homecoming ceremony" at the headquarters of the Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) in Imphal's Mantripukhri, Singh said it was a "significant step towards lasting peace and stability" and urged the surrendered militants to contribute to the state's progress.
Police said the surrendered militants handed over 28 weapons, including AK-series rifles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), pistols and other war-like stores comprising grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), detonators, ammunition and wireless sets.
The CM said Manipur had remained peaceful until the ethnic violence broke out on May 3, 2023, leading to the spread of an "alarming gun culture". He said sustained operations by security forces have led to the recovery of more than 8,000 weapons, including over 1,200 firearms, since his government assumed office on February 4.
Of these, around 600 arms were looted from government armouries, he said. Maintaining that "gun culture" could never bring peace, Singh assured the surrendered militants of full support under the Centre's Revised Scheme for Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation of Militants in the North East States, 2018.
State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said the surrendered militants would receive a monthly stipend of up to Rs 6,000 for three years and a rehabilitation grant of Rs 4 lakh in the form of a fixed deposit under the scheme. He also appealed to other insurgents to shun violence and join the peace process.
DGP Mukesh Singh said the ceremony reflected the growing confidence of misguided youths in the peace process, while Lt Gen Girish Kalia, General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps, said no society could progress under the shadow of conflict.
In a social media post, the Indian Army's Eastern Command said the surrender followed months of sustained outreach by the Army and Assam Rifles, assisted by the Manipur Police and central security agencies.
In a statement, the government said none of the cadres had been part of any previous peace agreement. The dissolution of the KCP-PWG faction represented a major setback to the outfit's operational network in the state's valley districts, it said.
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