ETV Bharat / state

Militant Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Manipur

Representational Image ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Imphal: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Manipur's Imphal West district on Friday morning, officials said. The exchange of fire broke out when security forces were conducting a search operation in the Yurembam area under the Patsoi Police Station limits, they said.

"During the gunfight, a militant belonging to a faction of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party was killed," an official said. Security forces also apprehended several militants belonging to the banned outfit, another official said.

Search operations have been conducted in vulnerable areas across Manipur since an ethnic conflict erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities.