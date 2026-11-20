Militant Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Manipur
Security forces also apprehended several militants belonging to the banned outfit, another official said.
By PTI
Published : November 20, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Imphal: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Manipur's Imphal West district on Friday morning, officials said. The exchange of fire broke out when security forces were conducting a search operation in the Yurembam area under the Patsoi Police Station limits, they said.
"During the gunfight, a militant belonging to a faction of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party was killed," an official said. Security forces also apprehended several militants belonging to the banned outfit, another official said.
Search operations have been conducted in vulnerable areas across Manipur since an ethnic conflict erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities.
The ethnic strife has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless. At least 50 people have been killed in clashes between Kukis and Nagas in the hill districts since February this year.
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