Militant Involved In Assam Railway Track Bombing Gunned Down In Encounter

Kokrajhar: An extremist, involved in the IED blast on October 23 at the railway track between Kokrajhar and Salekati railway stations near Shingimari village in Assam, was gunned down on Saturday morning in an encounter with the police.

Sharing information of the incident, Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Pushparaj Singh said the police received a tip-off late on Friday night about a group of 10 heavily armed militants camping in the Nadangiri hills, under the Salekati police outpost limits, with the intention of carrying out nefarious activities. Based on that, a team led by ASP Nabaneeta Sharma and a DSP was dispatched to the area for an operation.

The Aadhaar card of Rohit Mumru. (ETV Bharat)

Around 6 am on Saturday, as the team was in the middle of the operation, the group of militants opened fire on them. After the exchange of fire for some time, a critically injured person was immediately rushed to Kokrajhar Rupnath Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.