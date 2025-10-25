Militant Involved In Assam Railway Track Bombing Gunned Down In Encounter
Rohit Murmu (40), alias Epil Murmu with a confirmed Maoist link, fled to Assam after a blast at a railway line in Jharkhand last October.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 1:56 PM IST
Kokrajhar: An extremist, involved in the IED blast on October 23 at the railway track between Kokrajhar and Salekati railway stations near Shingimari village in Assam, was gunned down on Saturday morning in an encounter with the police.
Sharing information of the incident, Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Pushparaj Singh said the police received a tip-off late on Friday night about a group of 10 heavily armed militants camping in the Nadangiri hills, under the Salekati police outpost limits, with the intention of carrying out nefarious activities. Based on that, a team led by ASP Nabaneeta Sharma and a DSP was dispatched to the area for an operation.
Around 6 am on Saturday, as the team was in the middle of the operation, the group of militants opened fire on them. After the exchange of fire for some time, a critically injured person was immediately rushed to Kokrajhar Rupnath Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
Subsequently, two hand grenades and two 7.65 mm pistols were recovered during a search operation in the area. Additionally, a voter card with the details of Epil Murmu from Grahamur village, Kachugaon, and an ATM card bearing the name Rohit Murmu (40) with a Jharkhand address were found wrapped in a blanket at the site.
Singh said the ultras had fled to Assam after bombing a railway line in Jharkhand last October. The militant was known as Rohit Murmu in Jharkhand and Epil Murmu in Grahamur under Kachugaon Police Station in Kokrajhar. He was carrying out subversive activities while residing in both Assam and Jharkhand.
Earlier, Epil Murmu was a member of the tribal militant organisation 'NASLA' in Assam. When NASLA surrendered, he fled to Jharkhand and formed a faction of NASLA and became its "commander." He later established links with the Maoists.
The SP also mentioned that a police team from Jharkhand had recently conducted a raid in Assam in search of Rohit Murmu for his involvement in subversive activities in Jharkhand since 2015, and links to previous bomb blast cases. Singh confirmed that, based on all evidence, he was involved in the railway line blast on October 23.
Also Read