Militants Attack Convoy Of Trucks In Manipur, One Driver Killed
The trucks were transporting food items and daily necessities under security cover when attacked
Published : May 29, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Tezpur: Suspected militants on Friday opened fire on a convoy of trucks carrying essential supplies in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, killing a truck driver, sources said.
According to sources, around 15 to 20 trucks were transporting food items and daily necessities along the Imphal-Ukhrul route under security cover when they came under attack near the TM Kasom area in the afternoon.
One truck driver fell to militants' bullets. The identity of the slain driver has not yet been confirmed. Following the attack, a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Manipur Police has launched retaliatory firing, creating panic in the area, they said.
Violence has continued to plague Manipur since ethnic clashes erupted in the state on May 3, 2023. Earlier in the day, protesters burnt tyres near Shangkhai village in an attempt to stage a road blockade. Security forces used tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. Sources said that several civilians were injured in the clashes.
To ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to Ukhrul, authorities have intensified security arrangements across the area. Additional security personnel have been deployed at several vulnerable points along the route following the incident.
The latest attack has once again raised serious concerns over the safety of commercial vehicles and the free movement of essential commodities in Manipur. Police and security agencies have launched an investigation into the incident.
Just two days earlier, Manipur Police had stated that security forces continue to conduct regular search and area domination operations across vulnerable and border areas of the state to maintain law and order.
Authorities had also confirmed that strict security measures were being enforced along National Highway-37 to ensure the safe movement of 365 vehicles carrying essential goods. Security cover was also provided to commercial vehicles transporting essential commodities.
Security forces are currently maintaining surveillance through 114 checkpoints set up across both hill and valley districts of the state.
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