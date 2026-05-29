ETV Bharat / state

Militants Attack Convoy Of Trucks In Manipur, One Driver Killed

Tezpur: Suspected militants on Friday opened fire on a convoy of trucks carrying essential supplies in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, killing a truck driver, sources said.

According to sources, around 15 to 20 trucks were transporting food items and daily necessities along the Imphal-Ukhrul route under security cover when they came under attack near the TM Kasom area in the afternoon.

One truck driver fell to militants' bullets. The identity of the slain driver has not yet been confirmed. Following the attack, a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Manipur Police has launched retaliatory firing, creating panic in the area, they said.

Violence has continued to plague Manipur since ethnic clashes erupted in the state on May 3, 2023. Earlier in the day, protesters burnt tyres near Shangkhai village in an attempt to stage a road blockade. Security forces used tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. Sources said that several civilians were injured in the clashes.

To ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to Ukhrul, authorities have intensified security arrangements across the area. Additional security personnel have been deployed at several vulnerable points along the route following the incident.