Mild Tremors Felt In Bharuch; No Damage To Life, Property

Bharuch: Mild tremors were felt in Jambusar and the surrounding areas in Gujarat's Bharuch district at dawn on Saturday, creating panic among the residents. They were woken up by the sudden early morning jolt, while some were petrified seeing the fans, doors and lights trembling.

According to the seismological department, the epicentre of the earthquake was located near Jambusar, about 45 km from the district headquarters, and its intensity was measured at 2.8 on the Richter scale, which is considered mild. No damage to life or property has been reported. People in some areas came out of their homes, while the high-rise dwellers, in particular, were seen running for shelter.

The district administration and the disaster management department monitored the entire situation. Officials said no emergency alert has been sounded in the district, and all government agencies are on standby. Personnel from the fire and health departments and local administration took a stock of the situation.