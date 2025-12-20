Mild Tremors Felt In Bharuch; No Damage To Life, Property
Published : December 20, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST
Bharuch: Mild tremors were felt in Jambusar and the surrounding areas in Gujarat's Bharuch district at dawn on Saturday, creating panic among the residents. They were woken up by the sudden early morning jolt, while some were petrified seeing the fans, doors and lights trembling.
According to the seismological department, the epicentre of the earthquake was located near Jambusar, about 45 km from the district headquarters, and its intensity was measured at 2.8 on the Richter scale, which is considered mild. No damage to life or property has been reported. People in some areas came out of their homes, while the high-rise dwellers, in particular, were seen running for shelter.
The district administration and the disaster management department monitored the entire situation. Officials said no emergency alert has been sounded in the district, and all government agencies are on standby. Personnel from the fire and health departments and local administration took a stock of the situation.
The administration has appealed to the public not to subscribe to rumours and rely only on official information, as it is important not to panic during natural disasters and follow safety guidelines. Officials said if more tremors are felt in the future, people should take shelter in safe places and inform the local administration immediately.
Seismologists say the Saurashtra region and some parts of South Gujarat fall under a seismically sensitive zone, where minor tremors occur periodically due to tectonic activities. They are generally not damaging, but caution is always necessary.
Bharuch has experienced mild tremors from time to time in the past, but no major damage has been reported. However, the district administration has clarified that the situation has returned to normal.
