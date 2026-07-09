ETV Bharat / state

Mild Earthquake Jolt Parts of Maharashtra; No Casualties Reported

Mumbai: Mild tremors were felt in different parts of Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The Hingoli District Emergency Operations Centre reported that earthquake tremors measured between 3.6 and 4.6 on the Richter scale were felt in Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani at around 1:37 a.m., 2:15 a.m., and 2:17 a.m., respectively. No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.

The epicentre has been identified in the Hingoli-Basmat region, roughly 18 kilometres from Hingoli city. The tremors occurred in the middle of the night when many residents were asleep. Startled by the tremors, many residents rushed out of their homes in panic.

As multiple tremors were felt within a short span, authorities said the possibility of further tremors cannot be ruled out. However, since earthquakes cannot be predicted in advance, citizens have been advised not to panic and to remain alert. District Collector Rahul Kardile appealed to residents to move to open areas if they experience any fresh tremors.