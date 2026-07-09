Mild Earthquake Jolt Parts of Maharashtra; No Casualties Reported
People reported slight vibrations affecting ceiling fans, doors, windows, and other household objects.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
Mumbai: Mild tremors were felt in different parts of Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.
The Hingoli District Emergency Operations Centre reported that earthquake tremors measured between 3.6 and 4.6 on the Richter scale were felt in Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani at around 1:37 a.m., 2:15 a.m., and 2:17 a.m., respectively. No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.
The epicentre has been identified in the Hingoli-Basmat region, roughly 18 kilometres from Hingoli city. The tremors occurred in the middle of the night when many residents were asleep. Startled by the tremors, many residents rushed out of their homes in panic.
As multiple tremors were felt within a short span, authorities said the possibility of further tremors cannot be ruled out. However, since earthquakes cannot be predicted in advance, citizens have been advised not to panic and to remain alert. District Collector Rahul Kardile appealed to residents to move to open areas if they experience any fresh tremors.
People reported slight vibrations affecting ceiling fans, doors, windows, and other household objects. Residents across Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, and nearby areas shared their experiences of the mild tremors on social media.
As a precautionary measure, emergency response teams, fire services, and medical units across Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani have been kept on high alert to respond to any potential aftershocks or emergencies.
The district administration and disaster management authorities are monitoring the situation and awaiting an official report. Citizens are likely to be urged not to believe rumours but to rely solely on official information and to contact the administration in case of any emergency.
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