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Mild Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Jolts Odisha’s Koraput, Malkangiri

A shallow 4.4 magnitude earthquake triggered panic in parts of southern Odisha, though no damage was reported.

Mild Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Jolts Odisha’s Koraput, Malkangiri; No Damage Reported
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 5, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST

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Koraput/Malkangiri: A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck southern Odisha's Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Saturday night, sending tremors through several areas and causing panic among residents.

According to information shared by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at around 11.31 PM IST on April 4. The epicentre was located near the Koraput district at coordinates 18.573°N, 82.559°E, with a shallow depth of 5 km.

Tremors were felt for about 15 seconds in the Koraput and Sunabeda areas, prompting residents to rush out of their houses in fear. However, no loss of life or property damage has been reported so far, and the administration is closely monitoring the situation. In the Koraput district, tremors were experienced in several areas, including Baipariguda, Lamtaput, Pattangi, Damanjodi and Jeypore.

Mild tremors were also reported from various parts of Malkangiri district. Areas including Kudumulugumma in Khairput block, Patraput in Mathili block, Sadashivpur village in Chitapari panchayat of Korukonda block and some areas of Chitrakonda block experienced shaking that lasted around 6 to 8 seconds.

Local residents said that furniture, including beds, chairs and benches, shook as houses vibrated. People rushed out of their homes as a precaution after feeling the sudden tremor.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the Indian Ocean on Sunday, a statement by the NCS said. The earthquake struck at a depth of 90km.

Read More

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  2. One Killed, Buildings Damaged As Powerful 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Indonesia; Tsunami Warning Lifted

TAGGED:

KORAPUT EARTHQUAKE
MALKANGIRI TREMORS
EARTHQUAKE ODISHA APRIL 4
NCS EARTHQUAKE REPORT
ODISHA EARTHQUAKE

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