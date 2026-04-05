ETV Bharat / state

Mild Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Jolts Odisha’s Koraput, Malkangiri

Koraput/Malkangiri: A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck southern Odisha's Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Saturday night, sending tremors through several areas and causing panic among residents.

According to information shared by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at around 11.31 PM IST on April 4. The epicentre was located near the Koraput district at coordinates 18.573°N, 82.559°E, with a shallow depth of 5 km.

Tremors were felt for about 15 seconds in the Koraput and Sunabeda areas, prompting residents to rush out of their houses in fear. However, no loss of life or property damage has been reported so far, and the administration is closely monitoring the situation. In the Koraput district, tremors were experienced in several areas, including Baipariguda, Lamtaput, Pattangi, Damanjodi and Jeypore.