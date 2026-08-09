ETV Bharat / state

Mild Earthquake, Tremors In Maharashtra's Nashik; Cracks Reported In Houses

Nashik: A mild earthquake followed by tremors hit Maharashtra's Nashik, causing cracks in houses in some areas of the district, officials said on Sunday. There was no report of any loss of life, they said.

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck Nashik at 10 pm on Saturday, followed by a tremor of 3.3 magnitude at 5.33 am on Sunday, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 5 km in the Bhanwad area, close to the Hatgad mountain range near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, as per officials.