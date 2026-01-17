ETV Bharat / state

Migratory Birds Give A Miss To Patna And Various Stretches Of The Ganga This Winter, Leave Experts Worried And Guessing

Patna: The migratory birds have given a miss to the state capital and the Ganga flowing along it this winter. It has left ornithologists and avian enthusiasts worried over the phenomenon and hunting for the reasons. The revelation comes at a time when the Asian Waterbird Census 2026 is slated to begin in Bihar from January 18. It will continue till February 8 to count the bird species and their numbers in the wetlands in the state.

Experts and ornithophiles observed the change in December at the Rajdhani Jalashaya secluded waterbody and wetland in the middle of Patna, which has been famous for providing winter habitat for domestic and foreign migratory birds. A similar decline in their arrival was noticed in the Ganga, along which the city is located.

The 'birdless' Ganga river along Patna this winter. (ETV Bharat)

"While conducting the pre-census round of the Asian Waterbird Census, we noticed that very few migratory birds have come to the Rajdhani Jalashay, which used to bustle with them in this season. It seems that they have avoided the place this time," a Bihar coordinator of the Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN), Navin Kumar, told ETV Bharat.

The migratory bird species that spent winters at the Rajdhani Jalashay included Gadwall (coming from Central Asia and Europe), Red-crested Pochard (Central Asia and Mongolia), Common Teal (Siberia and Europe), Eurasian Wigeon (Alaska), Northern Shoveler (Europe and Mediterranean region), and Garganey (Palearctic region). Several resident or domestic migratory species, like the Lesser Whistling Duck, also visited it during the winters.

"But this time, only a few Northern Shoveler, Common Teal and Gadwall are present, making the birdwatchers sad about the situation. Overall, there is a severe drop in the arrival of migratory birds at Rajdhani Jalashay. There used to be thousands of Lesser Whistling Ducks present every winter, but this time, only around 50 are there. We are yet to understand the reasons behind it," Navin added.

The IBCN state coordinator also revealed that the Ganga along Patna hosted several foreign and domestic migratory birds during winter, including Black-headed and Brown-headed Gull (Europe), Falcated Duck (Siberia and Europe), Common Shelduck (Euro-Siberian region), Great Crested Grebe (western and northwestern India, as well as, Europe), Spot-Billed Duck (Western India), Comb Duck (India) and Garganey during the winters, but was virtually empty this time.

"As far as migratory birds are concerned, the Ganga along Patna stands virtually deserted. The experts must find out the reasons behind this because the stretch thrived with them in the previous years," Navin said.