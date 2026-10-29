ETV Bharat / state

Migratory Birds Arrive Early In Jalpaiguri Ahead Of Winter, Raising Hopes Of Higher Numbers

Jalpaiguri: Migratory birds have begun arriving in and around Jalpaiguri in West Bengal earlier than usual. The birds typically arrive in mid-November, but several species have already been spotted in local wetlands and along the Teesta River.

The birds have been sighted at several locations, including wetlands near the Shobhabari brick kiln, a few kilometres from Jalpaiguri town, and along the Teesta River between Spur No. 4 and Spur No. 9. The chirping of resident and migratory birds has begun filling the area at dawn.

Migratory Birds Arrive Early in Jalpaiguri Ahead of Winter, Raising Hopes of Higher Numbers (ETV Bharat)

The wetlands near the brick kiln attract a variety of bird species every year. Environmentalists are hopeful that the number of migratory birds will increase this season compared with the past few years.

Migratory birds generally arrive in the region after the festive season, as winter approaches. However, their early arrival this year has raised hopes among local residents and birdwatchers.

Species spotted so far include the Ruddy Shelduck, Tufted Duck, Red-wattled Lapwing, Grey-headed Lapwing, and Whistling Teal. Several other ducks, waterfowl, and herons have also been observed in the wetlands.

The birds typically stay in the region from late October or November until February, with many beginning their return migration in early March. During their stay, the wetlands provide temporary habitats for several species, some of which also nest and raise their young in the area.

Migratory Birds Arrive Early in Jalpaiguri Ahead of Winter, Raising Hopes of Higher Numbers (ETV Bharat)

Data from previous years show fluctuations in the number and diversity of migratory birds visiting the region.

Last year, approximately 4,500 to 5,000 birds belonging to 67–70 species were recorded in areas surrounding Jalpaiguri town. At Domohani, 1,015 migratory birds were recorded in 2024, while fewer than 700 were observed in 2025.

At the confluence of the Teesta River, the bird count stood at 557 across 33 species in 2024. In 2025, the number fell to 252 birds belonging to around 20–21 species.