Migratory Birds Arrive Early In Jalpaiguri Ahead Of Winter, Raising Hopes Of Higher Numbers
Species spotted so far include the Ruddy Shelduck, Tufted Duck, Red-wattled Lapwing, Grey-headed Lapwing and Whistling Teal
Published : October 29, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Migratory birds have begun arriving in and around Jalpaiguri in West Bengal earlier than usual. The birds typically arrive in mid-November, but several species have already been spotted in local wetlands and along the Teesta River.
The birds have been sighted at several locations, including wetlands near the Shobhabari brick kiln, a few kilometres from Jalpaiguri town, and along the Teesta River between Spur No. 4 and Spur No. 9. The chirping of resident and migratory birds has begun filling the area at dawn.
The wetlands near the brick kiln attract a variety of bird species every year. Environmentalists are hopeful that the number of migratory birds will increase this season compared with the past few years.
Migratory birds generally arrive in the region after the festive season, as winter approaches. However, their early arrival this year has raised hopes among local residents and birdwatchers.
Species spotted so far include the Ruddy Shelduck, Tufted Duck, Red-wattled Lapwing, Grey-headed Lapwing, and Whistling Teal. Several other ducks, waterfowl, and herons have also been observed in the wetlands.
The birds typically stay in the region from late October or November until February, with many beginning their return migration in early March. During their stay, the wetlands provide temporary habitats for several species, some of which also nest and raise their young in the area.
Data from previous years show fluctuations in the number and diversity of migratory birds visiting the region.
Last year, approximately 4,500 to 5,000 birds belonging to 67–70 species were recorded in areas surrounding Jalpaiguri town. At Domohani, 1,015 migratory birds were recorded in 2024, while fewer than 700 were observed in 2025.
At the confluence of the Teesta River, the bird count stood at 557 across 33 species in 2024. In 2025, the number fell to 252 birds belonging to around 20–21 species.
Environmental enthusiast Biswajit Dutta Chowdhury said, "It is a positive development. Birds from Siberia have arrived. Due to disturbances in some of their usual water bodies, these birds are seeking shelter elsewhere," he said.
Resident Deb Sarkar said cleaning and restoring the area would help improve the habitat for the birds and could also make it an attractive destination for nature enthusiasts.
Dr Raja Raut, secretary of the Jalpaiguri Science and Nature Club, said the number of migratory birds visiting Jalpaiguri and its surrounding areas had declined over several decades. Their early arrival this year, however, has raised hopes of an improvement.
He said migratory birds from regions like Siberia, Ladakh, and Sikkim generally arrive around mid-November, adding that the club expects 10 to 15 different species to visit the region this year.
According to Raut, birdwatchers have already spotted several species of ducks and other waterbirds, including the Ruddy Shelduck, Common Pochard, Red-crested Pochard, Tufted Duck, Great Crested Grebe, Northern Lapwing, and River Lapwing. Some waterfowl have also arrived from Russia.
"The migration has only just begun, and we are keeping a close watch to see which other species arrive. We are hopeful that the number of birds will increase this year," he said.
Raut said that approximately 4,500 birds were recorded along the Teesta River and its estuary last year, compared with around 8,000 in 2023. At Domohani, 1,015 birds were observed in 2024.
He expressed optimism that colder weather would encourage more migratory birds to visit the region.
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