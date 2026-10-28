ETV Bharat / state

Migratory Bird Numbers May Decline in Kolhapur Amid El Niño Concerns

Kolhapur: Migratory birds travelling thousands of kilometres from distant regions have begun arriving in various parts of Kolhapur district with the onset of winter. The Masai Plateau in Kolhapur has already witnessed sightings of several migratory species, including the rare and striking Pallid Harrier, Montagu’s Harrier, Lesser Kestrel and European Roller, exciting birdwatchers.

However, the migration of these seasonal visitors from Central Asia, Russia, Kazakhstan and Africa may be affected by changing weather patterns associated with El Niño, raising concerns about food availability and suitable habitats.

Kolhapur has several grassland and wetland habitats that provide favourable conditions for migratory birds. Grasslands are important for birds of prey and insect-eating species.

Every year, during October and November, birds arrive in the Kolhapur region from Russia and the grasslands of Asia. This year, sightings of harrier species and the European Roller have been reported during the initial phase of migration. However, birdwatchers have observed a decline in the overall number of birds compared with previous years.

Explaining the changing migration patterns, birdwatcher Abhishek Shirke said uncertainty in rainfall and changing weather conditions associated with El Niño were directly affecting the life cycles of migratory birds.

During their long journeys, these birds rely on stored body fat for energy. Upon reaching their destinations, they need an adequate and immediate supply of food. However, reduced rainfall has affected vegetation and insect populations, while the area covered by water bodies has also shrunk. This could leave migratory birds facing a shortage of food.