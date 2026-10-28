Migratory Bird Numbers May Decline in Kolhapur Amid El Niño Concerns
Every year, during October and November, birds arrive in the Kolhapur region from Russia and the grasslands of Asia. Reports Mahesh Kamble
Published : October 28, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Kolhapur: Migratory birds travelling thousands of kilometres from distant regions have begun arriving in various parts of Kolhapur district with the onset of winter. The Masai Plateau in Kolhapur has already witnessed sightings of several migratory species, including the rare and striking Pallid Harrier, Montagu’s Harrier, Lesser Kestrel and European Roller, exciting birdwatchers.
However, the migration of these seasonal visitors from Central Asia, Russia, Kazakhstan and Africa may be affected by changing weather patterns associated with El Niño, raising concerns about food availability and suitable habitats.
Kolhapur has several grassland and wetland habitats that provide favourable conditions for migratory birds. Grasslands are important for birds of prey and insect-eating species.
Every year, during October and November, birds arrive in the Kolhapur region from Russia and the grasslands of Asia. This year, sightings of harrier species and the European Roller have been reported during the initial phase of migration. However, birdwatchers have observed a decline in the overall number of birds compared with previous years.
Explaining the changing migration patterns, birdwatcher Abhishek Shirke said uncertainty in rainfall and changing weather conditions associated with El Niño were directly affecting the life cycles of migratory birds.
During their long journeys, these birds rely on stored body fat for energy. Upon reaching their destinations, they need an adequate and immediate supply of food. However, reduced rainfall has affected vegetation and insect populations, while the area covered by water bodies has also shrunk. This could leave migratory birds facing a shortage of food.
Shirke said the birds might be forced to alter their traditional migration routes in search of food. He also expressed concern that both the diversity and overall number of migratory birds could decline during the current winter season.
A bird census conducted at Rankala Lake, Kalamba Lake, Rajaram Lake and Mahalakshmi Lake in Peth Vadgaon recorded 94 bird species. However, wetlands in and around Kolhapur are increasingly under pressure from changing weather conditions and human activities.
Declining water levels, pollution and expanding urbanisation are damaging natural habitats, potentially discouraging several bird species from visiting the region.
The deterioration of wetlands and grasslands could have long-term consequences for migratory birds that depend on these habitats for food, shelter and survival during the winter months.
According to researchers, major climatic phenomena such as El Niño can influence the timing and routes of bird migration. These changes may affect the birds' physical condition and subsequently influence their breeding cycles.
Read More: