ETV Bharat / state

Migration Turns Uttarakhand’s Bhayedi Village Into A Silent Settlement, Half The Families Gone

By Pradeep Mahra

Bageshwar (Uttarakhand): Two decades after Uttarakhand was formed, migration from hill villages has been a persistent challenge despite government schemes and crores of rupees spent on rural development. As a result, the number of so-called 'ghost villages' continues to rise, Bhayedi village in Bageshwar district being the latest example of this growing crisis.

Located barely 12 kilometres from the Bageshwar district headquarters, Bhayedi village is now home to only 52 families where once 110 households existed. Many houses present a grim picture - they stand locked and abandoned, their rusty doors and windows silently narrating stories of families that left in search of a better future. Undergrowth, overgrown bushes and neglected pathways further underline the village’s gradual decline.

Migration Turns Uttarakhand’s Bhayedi Village Into A Silent Settlement, Half The Families Gone (ETV Bharat)

The mud and brick houses that once echoed with daily life now stand surrounded by weeds and wild vines. Grass has grown over pathways that were once bustling with villagers going about their daily routines. What was once a vibrant settlement is slowly drifting toward desertion.

Residents say the pace of migration has accelerated over the past four to five decades. The absence of basic facilities like quality education, healthcare and employment opportunities has been the reason why the younger generation is moving to cities. Villager Mohan Joshi said electricity and water reached the village in the early 1980s, but development came much later. “People started moving to towns for better education and jobs. Many of them have now settled there permanently and they have no intent to come back to the village,” he said.