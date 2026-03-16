Migration Turns Uttarakhand’s Bhayedi Village Into A Silent Settlement, Half The Families Gone
Once densely populated, Bhayedi now stands half empty as migration, failing agriculture and lack of opportunities steadily drain life from this hill village.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
By Pradeep Mahra
Bageshwar (Uttarakhand): Two decades after Uttarakhand was formed, migration from hill villages has been a persistent challenge despite government schemes and crores of rupees spent on rural development. As a result, the number of so-called 'ghost villages' continues to rise, Bhayedi village in Bageshwar district being the latest example of this growing crisis.
Located barely 12 kilometres from the Bageshwar district headquarters, Bhayedi village is now home to only 52 families where once 110 households existed. Many houses present a grim picture - they stand locked and abandoned, their rusty doors and windows silently narrating stories of families that left in search of a better future. Undergrowth, overgrown bushes and neglected pathways further underline the village’s gradual decline.
The mud and brick houses that once echoed with daily life now stand surrounded by weeds and wild vines. Grass has grown over pathways that were once bustling with villagers going about their daily routines. What was once a vibrant settlement is slowly drifting toward desertion.
Residents say the pace of migration has accelerated over the past four to five decades. The absence of basic facilities like quality education, healthcare and employment opportunities has been the reason why the younger generation is moving to cities. Villager Mohan Joshi said electricity and water reached the village in the early 1980s, but development came much later. “People started moving to towns for better education and jobs. Many of them have now settled there permanently and they have no intent to come back to the village,” he said.
Another resident, Pankaj, believes migration can be put on hold if the government creates employment opportunities in rural areas. “I am sure the trend can be reversed if young people get work opportunities and good education here. They will then not go out in search of greener pastures,” he said.
For decades, agriculture sustained the villagers. Crops such as paddy, wheat, mandua, jhangora, lentils and horse gram were widely cultivated. However, villagers say farming has also become increasingly difficult.
Durga Devi, a resident, said the growing menace of wild animals has discouraged many farmers. “Wild animals destroy crops and with fewer people left in the village, farming has become very difficult,” she said. There is no one to help and guard the fields, she added.
Village head Bhagwati Devi expressed her fears that if timely steps are not taken, Bhayedi could become completely deserted like many other hill villages.
“If education, healthcare and employment facilities are provided in villages, migration can be controlled. Otherwise, the day is not far when the entire village will become empty,” she said.
However, experts and villagers point to several factors behind the depopulation of hill regions. They say lack of employment opportunities, limited access to education and healthcare, poor infrastructure and increasing crop damage by wild animals have together forced residents toward cities.
Residents believe the solution lies in strengthening rural infrastructure and making villages economically self-reliant. "Promoting agriculture, animal husbandry and local livelihoods, along with improving schools, healthcare and road connectivity, will certainly slow down the process if not completely stop. Then can we revive life in mountain villages," they said.
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