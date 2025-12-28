Migrant Worker Kills Farmer Following Argument In Punjab
The victim, Davinder Singh, had hired the accused for household and domestic work and had accommodated him in his house.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 5:47 PM IST
Kapurthala: A farmer was allegedly killed by a migrant worker, whom he had hired for agricultural and domestic work, following an argument over a trivial issue in Punjab's Kapurthala district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Mandali village of Nawanshahr in Kapurthala. A case has been registered and a search is underway for the absconding worker, they added.
According to Palwinder Kaur, wife of the victim, Davinder Singh, an argument broke out between her husband and the accused, who was living in their house, over a trivial issue. She said that amid argument, the worker, started misbehaving and abusing Davinder and when the latter opposed, he attacked him with a sharp-edged object. The accused then fled the scene leaving Davinder seriously injured, Palwinder said.
Davinder was immediately taken to the Civil Hospital Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead.
Dr Ayushi, who was posted on emergency duty at the hospital, said, "By the time Davinder Singh was brought to the hospital, he had already succumbed to his injuries. The actual cause of death can be determined only after getting the post-mortem report," she added.
Upon information, a police team reached the spot and investigations were launched. Chowki in-charge of Mehli police station, ASI Satnam Singh said, "The case is being thoroughly probed from all angles. A migrant worker has been accused of murdering his employer. A search is underway for the accused and he will be arrested very soon."
Meanwhile, protests were held in Mandali village and the surrounding areas, demanding strict action against the accused.
