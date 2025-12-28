ETV Bharat / state

Migrant Worker Kills Farmer Following Argument In Punjab

Kapurthala: A farmer was allegedly killed by a migrant worker, whom he had hired for agricultural and domestic work, following an argument over a trivial issue in Punjab's Kapurthala district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Mandali village of Nawanshahr in Kapurthala. A case has been registered and a search is underway for the absconding worker, they added.

According to Palwinder Kaur, wife of the victim, Davinder Singh, an argument broke out between her husband and the accused, who was living in their house, over a trivial issue. She said that amid argument, the worker, started misbehaving and abusing Davinder and when the latter opposed, he attacked him with a sharp-edged object. The accused then fled the scene leaving Davinder seriously injured, Palwinder said.

Davinder was immediately taken to the Civil Hospital Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead.